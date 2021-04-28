Black-Owned, Women-Led CBD Brand Zula Essentials Introduces Products Made for Women by Women

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of many women worldwide. In some homes, women juggle work, chores, and taking care of children. In other households, women face oppression and other ill-treatment. Zula Essentials, a Black-owned CBD brand for women by women, understands how this uncertain phenomenon changed the lives of women today. To support women in leading a more harmonious life through the use of CBD, the company introduces its CBD oil, gummies, and soothing cream products.

Carla Joseph, the CEO, and founder of Zula Essentials is a broad-certified nurse practitioner with over 10 years of expertise in the field of health and wellness. As an advocate for mental health and self-care, she combined her experience and her desire to help other women enhance the quality of their lives. These events inspired her to create Zula Essentials.

Carla used CBD after a friend’s recommendation. As a nurse, she worked with victims of different oppressions and ill-treatment. Finding herself overwhelmed with patients who experienced tremendous trauma, she had fought bouts of sleeplessness and anxiety for days.

After trying a CBD product advised by a friend, she experienced firsthand its benefits. Soon, she managed to get better sleep and reduce her anxiety. After realizing the wonders of therapy and prioritizing one’s mental health, she decided that this particular product can go a long way in helping others.

Today, Carla’s business is a legacy she calls her own, for her people, and her children to nurture. “CBD is for transformation” stated Carla Joseph.

The name Zula was inspired by Carla’s daughters, Zuri and Kamila. As a mother raising young girls that will grow into women she wants them to embody all of the qualities that Zula Represents—Harmony, Education, Equilibrium, and Authenticity.

According to Zula, although CBD can be found everywhere, most consumers are not aware that there are CBD levels. Most brands offer generic formulas, with sources coming from questionable practices. Unlike these brands, Zula worked hard to deliver consumers the premium products they deserve.

The hemp plants that Zula uses are grown in pure soil in the US. The company owns a proprietary Nanoemulsion technology that breaks down active CBD ingredients into tiny, nano-sized particles to support better absorption by the body. CBD oil particles are around 25 nanometers, which is smaller than most CBD oil particles that range between 100 and 1,000 nanometers in size.

To browse, shop, and learn more about the CBD products of Zula Essentials, visit https://zulaessentials.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Zula Essentials. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Zula Essentials

Zula Essentials is a Black-owned CBD brand for women, by women. Its mission is to support women in leading a more harmonious lifestyle through the use of hemp-based CBD. Founded by Carla Joseph, a board-certified nurse practitioner with over 10 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, the company also ensures that a portion of its revenue goes to The Loveland Foundation. The Loveland Foundation is an organization that supports the mental health of Black girls and women in America.