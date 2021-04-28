At Bhagirath Palace, acute shortage of COVID-19 medicines and medical equipment

Bhagirath Palace is Asia’s biggest market in two areas – lights on one side and wholesale medicines & medical equipment on the other side. During the current lockdown, the lights market is closed. All is gloomy on the other side as well.

There is an immense footfall with several lakhs visting the market in need for COVID-19 requirements. However, most of them go depressed and empty handed. One of the most sought after things is Oxygen Cylinder kit, which is nothing but a value and a flowmeter used with the oxygen cylinder. In the shops of medical equipment providers, you will see signs saying Flowmeter not available. In one of the major wholesellers of medical devices, they have just downed their shutters with just a peon standing outside saying nothing is available. Another device in high-demand is Oxygen Concentrator. Unfortunately, even that is not available. One shopkeeper said that 9 out of 10 people who come here either ask for a flowmeter or a oxygen concentrator. Despite claims by many politiicians, situation is quite grim here.

Other medicine wholesellers have signs saying Remdesivir not available. Some have put-up signs saying that we don’t deal in COVID-19 medicines. A major pharmacy near AIIMS has said that we have placed orders with wholesellers but we haven’t got supplies for Flowmeter for a week now. One wholeseller, who got a stock for flowmeter in the morning, had a queue of 500 people in waiting but he was sold out in 30 minutes and most went back empty-handed.

Fabiflu (Favipiravir) is another popular essential drug. In Bhagirath Palace, you will get it only at MRP of Rs. 1,500. In retailers across Delhi, it is available between 2,000-3,000, which is much higher than the MRP. Everyone seems to be affected badly by the pandemic and the shortage is very much real. If the wholesellers are unable to supply to retailers then the entire supply chain will collapse. Even cough syrups were hard to find last week but now supplies have improved. However, often customers are not able to buy the products of their choice.