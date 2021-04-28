2021 Rise Book Project presents Top Ten feminist books for young readers

RISE, a subgroup of the ALA Social Responsibilities Round Table’s Feminist Task Force, announced its Top Ten feminist books for young readers, selected from the 2021 RISE Book Project.

Formerly known as the Amelia Bloomer Booklist, The RISE Book Project recommends well-written and well-illustrated books with significant feminist content for young readers from birth to 18 years old. Books may be recommended by anyone through the field recommendation process, but books can only be officially nominated for the list by regular RISE committee members.

The bibliography is intended as a recommended reading list for children and teens. It may also be used by interested librarians, teachers, parents, and others who work with youth. The complete list can be found on the official RISE blog at https://risefeministbooks.wordpress.com/ and SRRT’s official website at http://www.ala.org/rt/2021-rise-feminist-book-project-list . The top 10 titles of the 2021 RISE Book Project are:

“Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo

“Red Hood” by Elana K. Arnold

“Consent (For Kids!): Boundaries, Respect, and Being in Charge of You” by Rachel Brian

“Say Her Name” by Zetta Elliott

“The Women Who Caught the Babies: A Story of African American Midwives” by Eloise Greenfield, illustrated by Daniel Minter

“Every Body Looking” by Candice Iloh

“It Began With a Page: How Gyo Fujikawa Drew the Way” by Kyo Maclear, illustrated by Julie Morstad

“Know My Name” by Chanel Miller

“Ritu Weds Chandni” by Ameya Narvankar, illustrated by Ameya Narvankar

“Ruth Objects: The Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Doreen Rappaport, illustrated by Eric Velasquez

Members of the 2021 Rise: A Feminist Book Project committee are: Melissa Nemitz (co-chair), Mercer County Library System, New Jersey; Silvia Lin Hanick (co-chair), LaGuardia Community College (CUNY), New York; Ally Watkins, First Regional Library, Mississippi; Ariana Hussain, The Blake School, Minnesota; Sara Saxton, Wasilla Public Library (Alaska); Jean-Louise Zancanella, College of Western Idaho; Mallory Caise, Lisle Library District, Illinois; April Moyo, Central Piedmont Community College, North Carolina; Allison Staley, Lake Oswego Public Library, Oregon and Vicki Pietrus, Naperville North High School, Illinois.