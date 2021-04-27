“Battered Doctor Syndrome” is now available across the United States at Barnes & Noble stores.

St Paul, MN, 26th April, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Book 1 in the Battered Doctor Syndrome series, provides a truly sensational eye-witness account of surviving Ireland’s covert capital punishment program.

In granular detail, the author provides insights and strategies that could prove life-saving for any family confronted by a similarly terrifying set of circumstances.

Masterfully narrated, a powerful story-telling style skillfully references the brutal slaying of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis, and the sadistic re-victimization of three-year old Madeline McCann’s parents by Portuguese police, in the aftermath of their three-year old daughter’s abduction.

At the time, Portuguese police were aware that a German sex offender, now the chief suspect, and currently serving time in a German prison for a different sex crime, had previously been extradited from Portugal to Germany on foot of a sex crime committed against a five-year old girl, for which he had been found guilty, had served an astonishingly lenient jail sentence, and had subsequently returned to Portugal prior to Madeline McCann’s abduction.

Graphic evidence of the tactics allegedly employed by undercover police operatives in Ireland, is presented on the BDS website, and provides a chilling insight into how and why covert capital punishment programs in police states like the Irish Republic, are sanctioned, are unconscionably exploited by child predators, and are subsequently covered up, when an eye-witness victim lives to connect the dots of a tale so shocking, it simply could not have been invented.

The story narrated in Book One of the BDS series, flags up the vulnerability of medical and other professionals around the world and their children, to the dark forces that lurk in criminal justice scenarios, and who would be willing to openly criminalize the parents of an abducted child with such brutal sadism, while a known child predator, who, with the aid of third parties, had been staking out the resort location from which the child had been abducted, subsequently made his escape across Europe.

The European police and criminal justice prejudice demonstrated in the criminalization and false imprisonment of young, Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, provides a salutary insight into the police, judicial and government mentalities described in Battered Doctor Syndrome.