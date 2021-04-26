Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop assault on person in custody

Correctional officers stop assault on person in custody *******************************************************



Correctional officers stopped a person in custody from assaulting another person in custody at Tai Lam Correctional Institution today (April 26).

​At 12.22pm today, a 33-year-old male person in custody attacked another 41-year-old male person in custody with a plastic stool inside a workshop. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant.

During the incident, the victim sustained an injury to his head. After examination and treatment by an institution medical officer, he did not need to be sent to a public hospital. The assailant did not sustain any injury.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The two persons in custody were sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of remaining in Hong Kong without authority and trafficking in a dangerous drug respectively.