15th International Conference on Food Microbiology

The subject of this Conference is “Investigating the ongoing advances in Food Microbiology and Food Technology”, which explore the ongoing headway rather it could be extended to all potential ways which will be useful in increasingly more development research in this arising field.

As experts, researchers, and residents we need to cooperate to investigate the feasible outcomes and plan deliberately for collective development of our science, its valuable applications, and responsible practices. Food Technology can be utilized to advance so many facts of the world today. The use of Molecular Approaches in all parts of current Food science field. This conference also emphases on a wide-ranging variety of current research on microbes that have both beneficial and harmful effects on the safety and quality of foods and are thus a concern of public health.

