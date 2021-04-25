Real Estate Consultants vs. Real Estate Agents

Real estate is a vast field handled by multiple professions in which two of which are real estate consultants and real estate agents, the roles of whom are usually confused.

NICOSIA, Cyprus – April 23, 2021 – PRLog — In simple terms, real estate agents or brokers intend to sell a property by any means for the sake of their commission. However, real estate consultants work on a different model and approach to help the clients make the best use of their investment. Real estate consultants resolve issues of those looking for buying, selling, or investing in property. An example of real estate consultants is our firm- United Capital Property Investments (Cyprus) Ltd, having 24+ years of experience in the field. We navigate the housing and property market and align insights into the current trends. Then, we make a fully informed, tailored decision regarding your investment after proper research and analysis.

Characteristics of real estate investment agents

Real estate agents focus on the aesthetic appeal of the property’s sale for their potential financial gain. The reason is that they get profit only after selling the property, unlike consultants who are paid hourly for their services only. They focus on reaping the maximum commission they can save on each deal with their skills of gaming others’ trust and cooperation.

Characteristics of real estate consultants

A consultant assists in dealing with the meetings and discussions regarding investments. He understands the property buyers’ objectives and uses research tools to prepare a report.

Real-estate consultants are consumer-centered, focusing on the up-gradation of property investors and property developers. We, the International Property Experts and Hotel Acquisition and Management advisors in the International Property Consultancy firm, have a unique perspective on purchasing decisions. We try our best to prevent UHNW investors from making any costly mistakes.

We have no monetary incentives on the sale. Thus, our team is motivated not to convince property buyers to invest in a property but fulfilling a client’s requirements for the best suitable deal. We set clients’ interests forward by customizing our strategies accordingly.

Our entire focus is to maximize the return on investment with the process of identifying the worthy site and providing accurate property appraisal services. We come to the solution of unbiased expert opinion only after the evaluation of the situation. Being Cyprus property experts, we do our best to make intelligent decisions after adding the time and effort to evaluate all goals and needs.

By the end, the differences in roles and responsibilities of consultants and realtors would help you to choose the right facilitator for your real estate solutions.

How United Capital Property Investments (Cyprus) Ltd can help you

If you are looking for hotels to buy, hotels to manage, we, the home of hospitality specialists, provide hotel acquisition & management advisors to your service. We keep track of hotels for sale and let reliable property buyers acquire them. Secondly, we deliver worldwide asset management, which allows our clients to run their business activities smoothly, cost-effectively, and timely.

Get in touch with United Capital Property Investments (Cyprus) Ltd (https://unitedcapitalgroup.eu/ ) for International property consultancy and property acquisition.