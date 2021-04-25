Hiring Figures Are Through the Roof at Decimal Point Analytics During the Pandemic Season

The coronavirus pandemic is truly an unprecedented challenge for all of humanity. Since the onset of the pandemic, enterprises declaring Layoffs and Furloughs have become commonplace across the globe. With the entire world economy coming to a grinding halt this was not a surprising response.

During the same time, Decimal Point Analytics was hard at work to sustain the business operations and ensure uninterrupted delivery to its customers. Decimal Point’s management announced “Work from Home” in early March considering the health and safety risk during the pandemic. They also decided not to implement any salary cuts for any of their employees. These initiatives ensured regular client deliveries were met and new businesses were signed up.

Recently Mr. Shailesh Dhuri, the CEO of Decimal Point Analytics, said, “Over the past year we have been fiscally responsible and very responsive to the changing business scenario. We have signed new contracts and increased our employee strength by 43% since February 2020. During these difficult times, it is satisfying to do our bit by creating new jobs, hiring people and contributing to the society.”

Decimal Point Analytics was also awarded “Indian SME of the Year” by The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) at the Third Edition of the prestigious Indo French Business Awards 2021.

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.

Decimal Point Analytics has presence across four global locations including the United States, UK, and India.