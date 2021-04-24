Linette Stables owner, Graig Couton, announces launch of new nonprofit, The Couton Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2021 — Graig Couton, owner of Long Island-based Linette Stables, has announced the formation of The Couton Foundation, Inc. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

The namesake foundation will donate 10% of the racing stables net winnings from their horse’s on-track performance to charities and causes supporting animal welfare, ocean cleanup, veterans assistance, and the fight to end human trafficking.

Couton previously announced plans to re-launch the family racing stable this Summer, after only running a handful of races in 2020. Linette Stables last ran on July 4th, 2020, at Laurel Park in Maryland, where their horse, Lion Lord, finished 5th.

“Thankfully, the worst of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, I’m ready to get back in the game,” said Couton. He went on to add, “We’ve donated a couple of bucks from a few of our races in past years, but now we are going to do it for every race. I want this to become the hallmark of our stable. It’s a little added incentive to try and get to the winner’s circle.”