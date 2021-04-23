Outdoor Activities Instructor & Author Publishes Enchanting Idaho-Based Novel

My Father’s Enchanted Garden, a new novel by Vee Dowdy, has been released by Gray Wolf & Kitty Cat Enterprises.

Ten years ago, someone discovered Nigel Rivera gathering evidence of a poaching ring. He hides the research in Idaho’s landscape and files a report to protect his family. Solomon, a trusted friend, is sworn to protect Nigel’s daughter, Callie. Nigel dies in a car accident, and Callie inherits Nigel’s legacies at thirteen.

Callie spent her childhood exploring Idaho and her father’s business, Botanic Enchantment. The enchanted garden was Callie’s classroom, playground, and a perfect place for fairy tea parties. Solomon keeps his oath but remains a mysterious figure in Callie’s life.

New evidence of the poaching ring is discovered, and a treasure hunt for Nigel’s hidden research begins. Searching Idaho’s landscape is not an easy task. Rorke Asher, an expert wilderness guide, leads the expedition team to aid Callie. She doesn’t trust easily or want help, especially from Rorke or Solomon. She knows the poachers will murder anyone threatening their business.

Vee Dowdy is a former elementary school teacher who loves the outdoors. She has taught reading, writing, and math in the classroom. Throughout life, Vee spent countless hours participating in and teaching outdoor skills like archery, canoeing, and water sports. A big believer in humans learning to swim, she taught swimming and was a lifeguard for many years.

Vee earned an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Auburn and a graduate degree in library studies from The University of Alabama. Yes, two rival schools. War Eagle! Roll Tide!

Library skills increased her passion for reading and researching. She loves sharing the information with her family day or night. The tidbits might be conveyed during car trips, at bedtime, or while someone is trapped in the restroom. She relishes spending time with her family, especially her children and grandson.

Learn more about Vee's book at the website https://graywolfandkittycat.com.

My Father’s Enchanted Garden is a 310-page paperback with the ISBN of 978-0981825526. The retail price is $12.99 ($9.99 eBook). The book is available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and Apple Books.

Gray Wolf and Kitty Cat Enterprizes



PO Box 342388



Memphis, TN 38184-2388



Email: graywolfandkittycat@earthlink.net