Marquis Who’s Who Honors Kathy Henkel with Inclusion in Who’s Who in the World

Eminently qualified in her field, Ms. Henkel holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of California, a Bachelor of Music from California State University and a Master of Music from California State University. Having always enjoyed music and travel, she decided to pursue a career through which she could benefit from both predilections. Ms. Henkel began her professional journey as an administrative staff member at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and became a music researcher for Paramount Pictures and a music reviewer for the Los Angeles Times.

Throughout the course of her career, Ms. Henkel has also worked as a scriptwriter and producer for KUSC-FM, program annotator for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and liner note writer for Pro Piano Records. Presently, she is the owner of Sign of the Silver Birch Music, a publishing company. Ms. Henkel recently retired from freelance work as a program annotator and pre-concert lecturer for various chamber music groups, and as a docent trainer for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s Meet the Music elementary school outreach program.

Throughout the course of her career, Ms. Henkel is most proud of the moment she attended her first conference in 2003, when her publishing company was picked up by a major distributor. Previously, in 1994, she received the Commission for Music Award from the State of Alaska. Ms. Henkel maintains her professional affiliation with the American Federation of Musicians Local 47, Phi Beta Kappa Alumni, Delta Omicron and the National Association of Composers.

Civically, Ms. Henkel has been active with the Recording Academy for 20 years. In the coming years, she plans to continue reaping the fruits of her success. Moreover, Ms. Henkel is currently sharing her story through various radio interviews.

