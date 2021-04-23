John Randolph Swartz, MD, Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Medicine

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — John Randolph Swartz, MD, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As a child, Dr. Swartz became intrigued by the medical field, thus establishing the course of his life. While pursuing undergraduate studies in biology at Rice University, he discovered his love of psychology and decided to combine his dual interests and study psychobiology. From there, he attended the University of Texas Health Science Center-Houston, earning a Doctor of Medicine in 1989. Upon graduating from medical school, he completed a residency in psychiatry at the Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where he later served as an attending psychiatrist. In conjunction with his work with the Harbor UCLA Medical Center, he worked as an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California Los Angeles’ School of Medicine.

Backed by many years of expertise in psychiatry, Dr. Swartz returned to his love of general medicine and pursued a residency in family medicine at Harbor UCLA Medical Center before starting as a locum tenens physician for Northern Navajo Medical Center. Triple board certified in family medicine, psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry, he gained valuable expertise over 20 years in San Diego as a faculty member concurrently with two residency programs: the Scripps Family Medicine Residency Program focused on border health care and the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Combined Family Medicine & Psychiatry Residency Program focused on homeless patient care. Today Dr. Swartz channels his considerable knowledge into numerous positions, including attending physician in both of these residency programs, family physician at San Ysidro Health, and voluntary clinical professor in the UCSD Department of Family Medicine and Public Health.

To influence changes in the field, Dr. Swartz aligns himself with the San Diego Academy of Family Physicians, the California Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Medical Association. In light of his professional accomplishments, he has been honored on several occasions, earning an Award of Recognition through Scripps, grants through the University of California San Diego Geriatric Resource Center and the American Academy of Family Physicians, an Outstanding Teacher Award through the University of California San Diego, and an Excellence in Clinical Teaching and Patient Care Award through Scripps, among numerous other accolades.

Throughout his career, Dr. Swartz has contributed to a plethora of publications, including “Relationship between positive and negative symptoms and neuropsychological scores in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” “Behavioral phenomenology in Alzheimer’s Disease, frontotemporal dementia, and late-life depression: a retrospective analysis” and “Brain imaging in late-life schizophrenia and related psychoses.” Additionally, he has presented his research at such institutions as the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, the California Psychiatric Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians. Looking forward, Dr. Swartz intends to foster resident physician training in both family medicine and psychiatry, collaborating with others in both fields to improve access to geriatric services among underserved populations.

