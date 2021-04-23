Hong Kong – 2021 World Book Day Fest e-sharing sessions promote reading culture (with photos)

2021 World Book Day Fest e-sharing sessions promote reading culture (with photos) *********************************************************************************



To continue fostering a reading culture in Hong Kong, the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research (SCOLAR) and the Education Bureau (EDB) co-organised the annual World Book Day Fest. Teachers, students and members of the public are welcome to view the two pre-recorded e-sharing sessions on “Reading in the New Normal” and “Parent-child Reading”.

A spokesman for the EDB said, “In the sharing sessions, renowned guests shared their insightful thoughts and their joy of reading, and delved into topics related to reading so as to encourage students to cultivate an interest in reading. The SCOLAR and the EDB aspire to encourage members of the public and families to read more and share more, and to foster a sustainable reading atmosphere and culture across the city under the new normal of the epidemic situation.”

The EDB will continue to adopt a multi-pronged approach to support kindergartens (KGs), primary and secondary schools in promoting reading, the spokesman noted. The various enhanced measures include providing the recurrent “Promotion of Reading Grant” and “Promotion of Reading Grant for Kindergartens” to public sector primary and secondary schools (including special schools) and all KGs joining the Kindergarten Education Scheme respectively. In addition, the EDB offered a one-off grant to primary and secondary schools last year, as well as to KGs in this and the coming school year for their procurement of printed books as a gift for each student, so as to nurture students’ interest in reading and encourage them to develop a reading habit from a young age. Other measures include inviting celebrities and authors to share their reading experiences and recommend books to students, and collaborating with the publishing sector and professional organisations to organise large-scale reading promotion activities.

In the first e-sharing session this year, entitled “Reading in the New Normal”, guests shared their views on how to nurture children or students’ love of reading under the new normal in order to develop their good reading habits. The guests also introduced some reading materials under the new normal and recommended a number of quality books.

Guest speakers included the Chairman of SCOLAR, Mr Lester Huang; the Principal of SKH Holy Trinity Church Secondary School, Ms Chan Shin-kwan; the Board Chair of Bring Me A Book Hong Kong, Ms Alison Chan; the General Secretary of the Family Development Foundation, Dr Shirley Loo; and the Principal of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Lee Shau Kee Primary School, Dr Tse Wai-lok. Through this inspiring discussion among the guests, the audience may appreciate the importance of having good reading habits for personal growth.

In the second e-sharing session entitled “Parent-child Reading”, guests shared their experiences in parent-child reading and their views on how to create a good reading atmosphere for children through pleasurable parent-child reading. The guests also discussed the role of parents in parent-child reading and the types of books which appeal to children, as well as recommendations of quality parent-child reading books for parents’ reference.



Guest speakers of the second session included the General Secretary of the Family Development Foundation, Dr Shirley Loo; the Principal of Ying Wa Primary School, Ms Sylvia Chan; the founding director of a kindergarten Dr Joyce Chun; the daughter of Mr Ho Chi, who was a renowned Hong Kong children’s literature writer, Ms Carmen Ho; and the Chairperson of the Character Education Foundation, Ms Christine Ma-Lau. Through the experience sharing among the guests, the audience can feel the joy of parent-child reading and understand the key to parent-child reading.



Members of the public are welcome to view the two reading sharing sessions and share the joy of reading. Videos (in Chinese only) of the sharing sessions have been uploaded on the SCOLAR’s website (scolarhk.edb.hkedcity.net/en/25a/world-book-day-fest) and the EDB’s website (www.edb.gov.hk/en/index.html).