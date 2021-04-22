Kiran Bhayani Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, April 22, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Kiran Bhayani with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Bhayani celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected based on current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all considered during the selection process.

Now retired from full-time professional activities, Mr. Bhayani remains active as a pro bono consultant specializing in environmental engineering, and business applications. His substantial background, which spans more than 40 years, has been predicated on his ability to remain current with technology while remaining adaptable during changing times and engaging in continued learning in the field. Concluding his career in 2011, he found success for more than 30 years aligned with the Division of Water Quality of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality in Salt Lake City as an engineering manager. Mr. Bhayani also worked as a senior environmental engineer for Hussey, Gay & Bell Inc. in Savannah, Georgia as well as a sanitary engineer for several other firms in Virginia and New York, and a public agency in Mumbai, India, before joining a research program at Rhode Island Water Resources Center and pursuing higher studies in United States.

Appointed to multiple committees between 1982 and 2011, Mr. Bhayani recently served on the advisory committee for the Utah Building Code Commission, as the chairman of the publications committee for Utah Engineers Council. Among countless other roles, he also consulted, advised and was recruited to the fair employment committee as a member and chairman of Utah Department of Health and Department of Environmental Quality. As an extension of his career, Mr. Bhayani flourished as a reviewer for several books and publications for various professional organizations.

Mr. Bhayani contributed to his community by offering his support and expertise. Involved with the MATHCOUNTS Program throughout the Utah Chapter of the Society of Professional Engineers, to which he worked as the chairman and a member of the board of governors, he additionally operated as a trustee of the Gujarati Cultural Association of Utah and the vice president of the Gujarati Samaj of Utah. In the coming years, Mr. Bhayani plans to advance the mentoring capacity of Science, Technologies, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields and address environmental issues to further protect and preserve our planet for generations to come.

Born in India, Mr. Bhayani received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, with honors, at the University of Bombay in 1965, followed by a Master’s degree in Public Health Engineering, predecessor of Sanitary or Environmental Engineering, in 1968. He later obtained a Master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering in the U.S. at the University of Rhode Island in 1970. Board-certified as an environmental engineer through the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists, Mr. Bhayani is presently registered as a professional engineer in the states of Virginia and Utah.

Gaining expertise and insight as a member of several prominent professional organizations, Mr. Bhayani has maintained his involvement as the state chairman of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers since 1988. Furthermore, Mr. Bhayani has been elected as a fellow and a lifetime member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Indian Water Works Association.

Additionally, Mr. Bhayani is a lifetime member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, the American Water Works Association, the Water and Environmental Federation and the International Association of Water Quality. Moreover, he was recognized with a Meritorious Service Award by the Utah Engineers Council. A celebrated Marquis listee, Mr. Bhayani has been highlighted in many editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering and Who’s Who in the World.

