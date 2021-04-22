K. Lance Gould, MD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

HOUSTON, TX, April 22, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present K. Lance Gould, MD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Gould celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Gould is a respected medical scientist, cardiovascular disease specialist and professor who, for the past four decades, has served as the Martin Bucksbaum distinguished university chairperson of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. In addition to his academic responsibilities, he is the executive director of Weatherhead P.E.T. Center for Preventing and Reversing Atherosclerosis, which is a part of McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and Memorial Hermann Hospital. Dr. Gould is also the executive director of the Weatherhead Heart Center at the University of Texas Medical School.

Contributing to the field as a seasoned researcher, Dr. Gould was the first to report the concept of coronary flow reserve for defining stenosis severity. He was also involved in the quantification of stenosis fluid dynamics in vivo, pharmacologic stress perfusion imaging, experimental and clinical positron emission tomography (PET) of coronary artery stenosis and, among other areas of the field, the improvement of PET perfusion defects in patients with CAD after short- and long-term lipid lowering. Likewise, Dr. Gould contributed to numerous articles for professional journals, through which he disseminated much of his research. He has also served on editorial boards for such peer-reviewed publications as the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and the American Journal of Cardiology. Furthermore, he was active on the editorial board and was an associate editor for Circulation.

Dr. Gould received a Doctor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1964. He later served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 in Atlanta and the Hawaii-Pacific Trust Territories. Dr. Gould is board certified in internal medicine.

Elected as a fellow and former trustee of the American College of Cardiology (ACC), Dr. Gould has also maintained his membership with several other significant professional organizations. Some of these affiliations include the Association of American Physicians and the American Society of Clinical Investigation, the American Heart Association as a former chairperson of the council on circulation and the Houston Cardiology Society as a past president. Recognized with the George Von Hevesy Prize in 1978, Dr. Gould received a Young Investigators Award from the ACC in 1983 and the George E. Brown Memorial Lectureship from the American Heart Association in 1990.

