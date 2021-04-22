Inessa Plekhanova Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

RADFORD, VA, April 22, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Inessa Plekhanova with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Plekhanova celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Ms. Plekhanova is an internationally recognized artist, educator, and an expert in the Vaganova method of classical ballet technique. Her recognition by the national and international ballet community is clearly reflected in the strong demand for her expertise in the United States and abroad. She is regularly invited as a guest master teacher, choreographer and judge to numerous ballet events in United States, Russia, Japan and South Korea.

Russian-born Inessa Plekhanova graduated from the world-renown State Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia with a Master of Fine Arts degree. Ms. Plekhanova danced as a soloist with the Estonian National Ballet (Tallinn, Estonia) and Colorado Ballet (Denver, CO). During 15 years of her stage career she performed principal and solo roles in The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, La Sylphide, Raymonda, Giselle, La Bayadere, Theme and Variations, Serenade, Apollo, Concerto Barocco, Sleeping Beauty, Rubies, Configurations, and many others.

Having embraced the teaching profession, Ms. Plekhanova has achieved success in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Radford University in Radford, Virginia. In 2005, she accepted a professorship as the Director of the Ballet Program, and the Artistic Director of the Radford University Ballet Theatre, where she has staged and produced 15 full-length ballet productions including The Nutcracker and Evening of Ballet. Ms. Plekhanova also excelled additionally flourished as the founder and Director of the Radford University Ballet Youth program, which is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, since 2006.

As an extension of her career at Radford University, Ms. Plekhanova has refined her skills as an international judge, coach and master teacher for many years. Since 2005, she has acted as a judge at prestigious national and international ballet competitions in Japan and since 2018, in South Korea. While in Japan and Korea, she conducted master classes and seminars devoted to the Vaganova method of ballet technique. Ms. Plekhanova represented Radford University at the “US Prix De Ballet” National Competition (2018 and 2020) as an adjudicator and master teacher. Moreover, she has excelled as the founder, Director, and Principal Faculty of the International Summer Dance Intensive since 2007. This Program draws a strong contingent of dancers from Japan, South Korea, and from multiple states of the USA. For many years, the International Summer Dance Intensive has been one of the most competitive programs among well-known dance schools in U.S. and abroad.

Ms. Plekhanova’s teaching career started as early as 1986 at the Vaganova Ballet Academy where she held assistantship for two years. She continued as a teacher at the State College of Dance and Choreography in Tallinn, Estonia (the official school of the Estonian National Ballet) for three years, and at the Academy of Colorado Ballet for 14 years, where she also served as the Artistic Director of the Academy and the Colorado Ballet-II from 1999 to 2005. Throughout her career, she has been fortunate to be affiliated with several prominent professional organizations, including the National Association of Schools of Dance, the National Dance Education Organization and the American College Dance Association.

Ms. Plekhanova earned an Outstanding Teacher Award from the Youth American Grand Prix International Ballet Competition in 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2016 as well as a Distinguished Creative Scholar Award from the Radford University Foundation for her consistent record of creative contributions to her academic discipline in 2014. A nominee for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Outstanding Faculty Award in 2016 and 2018, she was recently honored with a Dalton Eminent Scholar Award in 2020. A celebrated Marquis listee, Ms. Plekhanova has been featured in the 63rd edition of Who’s Who in America.

