Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes products suspected of containing tetrahydro-cannabinol or cannabinol from air parcels (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes products suspected of containing tetrahydro-cannabinol or cannabinol from air parcels (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs seized about 12 kilograms of products suspected of containing tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC) or cannabinol (CBN) with an estimated market value of about $20,000 at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) on April 15.

Customs officers on that day inspected two air parcels at HKIA that arrived in Hong Kong from the United States of America which were carrying about 90 items of different products, including candies, personal hygiene products and pet food. The officers found that some of the products were suspected of containing THC or CBN.

After follow-up investigation, Customs officers today (April 21) arrested a 37-year-old man suspected to be in connection with the case at HKIA.

An investigation is ongoing.

Customs will continue to maintain close contact with Hongkong Post and the logistics industries to step up action against drug trafficking through postal parcels or express courier channels.

Customs reminds members of the public that THC and CBN are classified as dangerous drugs under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance (DDO). Importation of products (including food or drinks) containing THC or CBN into Hong Kong is prohibited unless the relevant provisions in the DDO are complied with. In order to avoid breaching the law inadvertently, special attention should be paid to the packaging labels of relevant products.

Under the DDO, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account ([email protected]).