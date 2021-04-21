Maureen Patricia Schuler, PsyD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

BEREA, OH, April 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Maureen Patricia Schuler, PsyD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Schuler celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Schuler has excelled as a licensed psychologist and the assistant director of the Berea Children’s Home in Berea since 1990. Active in the field of mental health care since 1983, her extensive professional expertise included working for House of Affirmation in Whitinsville, Massachusetts for several years. Dr. Schuler previously gained years of invaluable experience as an intern for the Hamilton County Mental Health Center in Cincinnati and the Meade Black Hills Psychology Consortium in Fort Meade, South Dakota.

Prior to working in psychology, Dr. Schuler found success as a parochial school teacher in Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, and California between 1956 and 1981. In 2019, she made her literary debut with her autobiographical first book, “You Are a New Creation,” which was published through Christian Faith Publishing Inc. Furthermore, Dr. Schuler has been affiliated with the American Psychological Association, the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, the Ohio Psychological Association and the National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology.

Dr. Schuler initially pursued an education at the University of Dayton, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in education in 1967. Soon thereafter, she earned a Master of Art in education at Xavier University in 1969 and a Doctor of Psychology at Wright State University in 1987. Licensed as a psychologist, Dr. Schuler has worked diligently to prove her commitment to her field, as she considers her doctorate to be evident of her acceptance among her peers. As a celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Schuler has been featured in the 17th edition of Who’s Who of American Women.

