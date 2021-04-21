Marquis Who’s Who Honors John D. Ferguson, MD, PhD, with Inclusion in Who’s Who in the World

TUSCALOOSA, AL, April 20, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor John D. Ferguson, MD, PhD, with inclusion in Who’s Who in the World. An accomplished listee, Dr. Ferguson celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With unparalleled expertise in cardiovascular surgery, Dr. Ferguson provides more than 45 years of experience to his role as a practicing physician in Tuscaloosa, through which he has provided exemplary health care service to his patients since 1983. In addition to his work at Thoracic and Cardiovascular Associates of Tuscaloosa, he previously excelled as an advisor for the DCH Regional Medical Center from 2008 to 2018, the president of the North American Trauma Association between 2008 and 2010 and an assistant clinical professor of surgery for the College of Community Health Sciences from 1983 to 2008. Moreover, Dr. Ferguson found success as the assistant medical director of Helping Hands Hospice from 2011 to 2013.

Esteemed for his scholarly output, Dr. Ferguson has contributed to various articles for such publications as the American Journal of Physiology, Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology and the Journal of Parasitology. In a career filled with highlights, he is incredibly proud to have served on the medical staff board and as the chief of staff at the DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was instrumental in establishing a bloodless medicine program. Likewise, Dr. Ferguson is gratified to have received cardiac surgery referrals throughout the entire Southeastern United States.

Beyond his career as a civilian surgeon, Dr. Ferguson retired at the rank of a colonel in the Alabama Army National Guard. Furthermore, he was appointed as the chairperson of the medical advisory council for the U.S. Army National Guard from 1998 to 2002 and the commander of the 109th Evacuation Hospital during Operation Desert Storm. During his service in the U.S. military, Dr. Ferguson has also completed two medical missions to Kenya and developed a deeper understanding of medicine and the qualities of effective leadership.

Dr. Ferguson’s performance in the field emerged from his academic journey at Oklahoma Christian College, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology, magna cum laude, in 1968. Following this accomplishment, he earned a Doctor of Philosophy and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma in 1972 and 1976, respectively. Dr. Ferguson subsequently pursued a rotating internship at Saint Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, two surgical residencies at the University of Oklahoma and Saint Anthony Hospital, and a cardiothoracic surgical fellowship at St. Louis University.

To commemorate his achievements, Dr. Ferguson has received several accolades throughout the course of his career. Among them, he was inducted into the Oklahoma OCS Hall of Fame in 1998, and was elected as a pre-doctoral fellow with the National Institutes of Health and the University of Oklahoma. For his military service, Dr. Ferguson was presented with the Legion of Merit, the Order of Medical Military Merit, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the U.S. Army Achievement Medal and the Operation Desert Storm Medal, to name a few. He provides a nursing student scholarship at the University of Alabama annually.

In accounting for his standout success, Dr. Ferguson credits the encouragement of his grandfather, who impressed upon him the importance of honesty, hard work and a good education. He is married to his loving wife, Rita, with whom he is the proud parent of three children and grandparent of nine grandchildren. Outside of his professional circles, Dr. Ferguson enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family.

