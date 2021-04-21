Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in North District Hospital

Update on cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in North District Hospital ****************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Regarding an earlier announcement on a cluster of patients confirmed to be carriers of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter (MDRA) in a medical ward, the spokesperson for the North District Hospital (NDH) gave the following update today (April 20):



The hospital conducted contact tracing in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. One more male patient (aged 79) was found to be a carrier of MDRA without any symptoms of infection. He is currently hospitalised under isolation in NDH with stable condition.



Following the activation of the Emergency Response Level in public hospitals, the visiting arrangement for the concerned ward has been suspended. The following enhanced infection control measures have been stepped up according to the established guidelines:



1. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned;

2. Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and

3. Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures.



The case has been reported to the Centre for Health Protection and the Hospital Authority Head Office for necessary follow-up. The hospital will continue to closely monitor the conditions of other patients in the ward.