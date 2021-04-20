Pastor Ned Holderby has been inducted into the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Registry

EAST AMHERST, NY, April 19, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Pastor Ned Holderby has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Since 1998, Pastor Holderby has found success as a music instructor and the co-owner of the Woodshed Music School, through which he offers challenging and fun individual music lessons for students of all ages alongside his wife, Suzanne. Specializing in voice, piano, drums, harmonica, bluegrass banjo and the Peruvian box drum, the Woodshed Music School was created to offer an alternative to public school music instruction and group lessons with varying levels of instruction. Pastor Holderby came of age playing music, and credits one of his fourth grade teachers for inspiring him to give back to his community through the medium of music.

Pastor Holderby holds a Bachelor of Arts in music from Emory & Henry College with additional studies in vocal music and choral conducting from Westminster Choir College. While attending college, he studied with voice teacher and choral conductor Robert Simpson, who became a mentor and inspiration throughout his later career. Prior to establishing the Woodshed Music School, Pastor Holderby spent time in the financial services industry and worked independently as a private music teacher. He attributes his success to hard work and to his deep, lifelong Christian faith.

As a lifelong Christian and a dedicated congregant of the St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Clarence, NY, Pastor Holderby was asked to begin preaching and eventually took over when the former minister resigned. His wife remains active as the church organist.

Additionally, he is affiliated with the National Association of Teachers of Singing, and is a former member of the Percussive Arts Society. Proud of his deep involvement in local infrastructure activism and policy advocacy, Pastor Holderby notably lobbied for upgrades to an area road, seeing the bill through from petition to ribbon cutting for the new construction. He hopes to remain in the area and continue his work for years to come.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.