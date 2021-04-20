Dr. Phyllis T. Tolliver Lauded for Excellence in Community Services

DISPUTANTA, VA, April 19, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dr. Phyllis T. Tolliver has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As a child, Dr. Tolliver and her family moved around. Therefore; when she became a military spouse, moving around was easy. Noting how the Armed Forces were able to provide a wealth of access to various resources, she resolved to provide a similar service on behalf of her community. Through the Jessica Ann Moore Foundation, named in memory of her daughter, Dr. Tolliver offers scholarships to deserving high school students, and provides Algebra and Spanish tutoring via Skype and Zoom. Also, through the community center, she offers a wide range of classes, including karate, self-defense, driving and computer classes.

Dr. Tolliver’s daughter, Jessica Ann Moore, co-founded the organization to help those who have faced issues on the traditional path to education. Presently, the organization focuses on preparing students to take the SAT/ACT, filling out college applications, applying for scholarships and exploring a variety of programs. In a career that has been suffused with highlights, Dr. Tolliver is especially proud to have established programs that offer assistance to members of her community. While the Foundation initially did not get much engagement from the community, continued persistence allowed them to make inroads in a challenging region.

A recognized expert in her field, Dr. Tolliver holds a Doctor of Philosophy in organization and management from Capella University. Alongside her work in the field, she is a member of the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she serves as the Vice President of the Youth Ministry, President of the Christian Education Ministry, and the local Chamber of Commerce, where she also sits as vice president. In light of her professional excellence, she won the Employee of the Year Award in 2005, the Community Services Award through the Audie Murphy Club in 2017, an Outstanding Community Services Award in 2019 and a Woman of the Year Award through the Women’s International Group. Dr. Tolliver has served on Boards that are too numerous to name. Within the next five years, Dr. Tolliver intends to expand further upon the services the foundation currently offers.

