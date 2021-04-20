Ashish K. Srivastava, PhD, Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Mathematical Education

ST. LOUIS, MO, April 19, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ashish K. Srivastava, PhD, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Equipped with a passion for mathematics, Dr. Srivastava decided that he wanted to parlay that passion to others. After earning a Bachelor of Arts, a Master of Science in mathematics and a Master of Technology in computer applications from the Indian Institute of Technology, he relocated to the United States to pursue his doctoral studies. In 2007, he graduated from Ohio University with a Doctor of Philosophy in mathematics after completing his dissertation, titled “Rings Characterized by the Properties of Direct sums of Modules and Rings Generated by Units.”

Upon graduating from Ohio University, Dr. Srivastava joined Saint Louis University as a visiting professor in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science. Over the years, he has gained valuable expertise, teaching undergraduate and graduate students as both assistant professor and associate professor before obtaining his current role as a professor, in which he specializes in noncommutative algebra, combinatorics and mathematical physics.

In light of his professional excellence, Dr. Srivastava has contributed to such publications as “Cyclic Modules and the Structure of Rings,” “Invariance of Modules under Automorphisms of Their Envelopes and Covers” and “Additive Unit Representations in Endomorphism Rings and an Extension of a Result of Dickson and Fuller.” He also contributed to “Ring Theory and its Applications” and “Unit Sum Numbers of Right Self-Injective Rings,” among other works.

To remain abreast of changes in the field, Dr. Srivastava aligns himself with the American Mathematical Society (AMS). For his outstanding work, he has been honored many times, earning a $35,000 grant through the Simons Foundation, a visiting professor grant, and the TUBITAK grant to visit the Gebze University of Technology in Turkey. More recently, he was elected an honorary member of the Committee on Human Rights through the American Mathematical Society. Looking forward, Dr. Srivastava intends to experience the continued growth and success of his career.

