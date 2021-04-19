Ode Daily Develops a Nutritional Formula Designed to Support Plant-Based Diet

There are several different reasons why people choose to go on a plant-based diet. It does not change the fact, however, that the human body needs nutrients that plants are unable to provide. Ode Daily figured out a way to fill this deficiency with its supplement powder that is formulated specifically to support people on a plant-based diet and to combat low energy and immunity.

The grab-and-go daily powder drink reimagines the tired vitamin scene and offers a great alternative with a fresh, fruity and delicious taste. It is a solution to make sure that individuals will love taking their vitamins using a science-backed drink.

“Nutrition and diet don’t always go hand in hand. No matter how healthy we try to eat, many of us don’t get the vitamins we may need. At best, these kinds of deficiencies can cause fatigue. At worst, they can impede basic bodily functions. Ode’s mission is to support you by bridging any gaps in your nutrition with an easy and delicious way to take your vitamins,” said Ida Almasi, founder of Ode Daily.

Ode Daily contains B12, vitamin D, calcium, iodine, zinc and curcumin (turmeric) — supporting those who want to reduce their meat consumption and making them feel their very best on the journey.

They also support those individuals who go on a plant-based diet because of their concern for the planet, which is why they partnered with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every order on behalf of their customers.

Ode is a completely science-backed product with thousands of studies behind each ingredient, dosage and form of vitamins. They collaborated with a nutritionist and Harvard researcher to develop their product.

A five-star review from satisfied customer Alana stated, “I’ve been taking these for over a few months now, and I am in love. They are so easy to take and delicious. I can’t believe all the nutrients I need are in one drink. I work long hours, and I have noticed my energy levels are so much better. And I have replaced my second coffee with Ode.”

Each first-time order of Ode Daily comes with a shaker for ease of taking their vitamins. These reusable shakers have a minimalistic design that will appeal to anyone.

