Canada – Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay Institution

Kingston, Ontario – Correctional Service Canada

On April 10, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized on the perimeter of Collins Bay institution, a multi-level security facility.



The items seized included a large quantity of drugs and tobacco as well as cell phones and stabbing weapons. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $55,020.



The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

Mike Shrider

A/Regional Communications Manager

Regional Headquarters

613-530-6941