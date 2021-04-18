Jane Austen Video Series To Be Produced By Award Winning Author Donna Fletcher Crow, Novelist Of British History

WILMINGTON, NC, April 17, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Award winning author Donna Fletcher Crow has announced a new Jane Austen video series. Titled “Jane Austen: From Paradise to …”, the series will take viewers to various locations associated with Jane Austen, her books and the Austen family. Crow recently posted the first installment in the blog section of her website at https://donnafletchercrow.com/p/430/New-Venture-lunched-Jane-Austen-f … -to-Videos. As Donna stated in her blog post:

“When closures continued this year, I agreed to give the talk originally scheduled for the 2020 Portsmouth BookFest as a Zoom event for 2021. As the idea developed, I decided to let Jane speak for herself and give the whole talk in her persona.

“On the day, the event was gratifyingly successful, but the hoped-for recording was not. This led to my producing the entire talk as a video on my own.

“And thereby was born a new career avenue. I enjoyed the experience so much I have decided to produce a series of videos on “Jane Austen: From Paradise to…”

In the first video, Jane talks about scenes that were important to her family such as the Royal Naval Academy her brothers attended, and Spithead where her brothers’ boats awaited their orders to sail and where Fanny’s brother William in Mansfield Park was to report.

Jane shares from her letters, such as when she teases Cassandra about the arrival of Czar Alexander I of Russia at Portsmouth for a Naval review. She reads scenes from Mansfield Park including Fanny Price and Henry Crawford’s encounter with Mr. Price on the High Street and their subsequent visit to the Dockyard.

Crow said in a recent interview: “I am so excited about this new venture. I found that doing the research and writing the script from Jane’s viewpoint gave me a whole new outlook on the material. I no longer felt like a 21st century visitor looking back, but more as if I were really experiencing the events in the Regency.

“And there are so many places to visit through Jane Austen’s eyes: All the homes she lived in; her favorite seashore spas, starting with Lyme Regis; and countless London sites. My hope is that scores of Austen fans will find new inspiration in watching my videos.”

Donna Fletcher Crow is the author of 50 books, mostly novels of British history. She has taken a number of high-level industry awards for her work. ‘Glastonbury’ is her best-known book, which received the prestigious First Place, Historical Novel, award from the National Federation of Press Women. Readers and reviewers have raved about ‘Glastonbury’, calling it “The best of its kind,” “richly fascinating,” “beautifully researched,” “gloriously evocative,” and “panoramic.” One Amazon reader said, “WHAT a work! Every reader can be enveloped in the sheer scope and quality, every historian be constantly nodding at the precise detail and accuracy, and every Christian can rejoice in the fullness of scripture. For me it is simply beyond descriptive praise. I would urge all who value truth to treat themselves to a feast.”

The Monastery Murders Series features atmospheric contemporary crimes with their roots buried deep in the middle ages. Books in the series include ‘A Very Private Grave’, ‘A Darkly Hidden Truth’, ‘An Unholy Communion’, ‘A Newly Crimsoned Reliquary’, ‘An All-Consuming Fire’ and the newly-released ‘Against All Fierce Hostility.’

The Daughters of Courage, ‘Kathryn’, ‘Elizabeth’ and ‘Stephanie’ is a pioneer family saga based on the stories of Crow’s own family and other Idaho pioneers in the Kuna, Nampa and Boise area. A short story on her blog entitled “A Nostalgic Fourth of July” is based on a scene from ‘Kathryn: Days of Loss and Hope’.

Where There is Love is a 6-book series of the enduring legacy of love and faith all based on historic people and events. The titles are: ‘Where Love Begins’, ‘Where Love Illumines’, ‘Where Love Triumphs’, ‘Where Love Restores’, ‘Where Love Shines’, and ‘Where Love Calls’.

The Elizabeth & Richard Mysteries is a literary suspense series using literary figures as background: Rudyard Kipling in ‘The Flame Ignites’, Dorothy L Sayers in ‘The Shadow of Reality’, Shakespeare in ‘A Midsummer Eve’s Nightmare’, and Jane Austen in both ‘A Jane Austen Encounter’ and ‘A Most Singular Venture’. Watch for ‘A Prodigious Sum of Corpses: Seeking Sanditon at Jane Austen’s Seashore’, which will take readers to all of Austen’s favorite seashore resorts. Accounts of Crow’s visits to these sites are available on her blog under the heading “Jane Austen Seashore Tour.”

The Lord Danvers Victorian true-crime series is an Amazon bestseller in the British Detectives category. Books in the series include ‘A Lethal Spectre’, ‘A Most Inconvenient Death’, ‘Grave Matters’, ‘To Dust You Shall Return’ and ‘A Tincture of Murder’. Donna provides a no-charge download of ‘A Tincture of Murder’ for those who sign up for her newsletter. More information is available at her website.

Donna is available for media interviews and can be reached by email at [email protected]. All of her books are available at online book retailers.

About Donna Fletcher Crow:

Donna and her husband live in Boise, Idaho. They have 4 adult children and 15 grandchildren living on 3 continents. Donna is a former English literature teacher and lifelong Anglophile. Idahoans with long memories will remember her as a former Queen of the Snake River Stampede, Miss Rodeo Idaho and runner-up for Miss Rodeo America. She is an enthusiastic gardener.