Praxis Global Alliance Onboards Sumit Goel as a Managing Partner

Praxis Global Alliance, a global management consulting and advisory services firm has onboarded Sumit Goel as a Managing Partner and Practice Leader for its Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences practices. Sumit brings a deep and extensive Healthcare and Lifesciences experience of over 16 years in management consulting across global consulting firms.

Sumit has helped Lifesciences clients successfully navigate complex business transformation journeys, bring about fundamental changes to grow revenues and increase profitability, envision, and execute new growth strategies, and use digital technology and analytics for enhanced business performance.

Before joining Praxis, Sumit was a partner with KPMG in India, leading the healthcare consulting practice. Earlier, he was a leader in business consulting practice of EY focusing on Lifesciences sector. He has advised leading healthcare chains and standalone hospitals, domestic and MNC pharmaceutical and medical device companies, diagnostic chains, and retail pharmacies. He has also worked with leading private equity firms on commercial due diligence mandates and with several clients on post-merger integration and post-deal value realization initiatives.

Based in Mumbai, India, Sumit will be responsible for cost and operational excellence, revenue and growth, customer experience, business transformation, commercial diligence, post-merger integration, deal-value unlocking for Praxis clients globally.

As the healthcare and pharma sector have undergone and continue to experience convulsive changes due to COVID-19, Sumit’s experience across areas including healthcare delivery, diagnostics, MedTech, digital health, cost and operational excellence will be valuable in delivering Praxis’ vision to offer superior outcomes to its clients and partners.

“Praxis’s healthcare capabilities are comprised of cutting-edge sector expertise, technology focus, in-depth scientific research, and proven value creation toolkits help businesses not just grow, but also become patient-centric and future-ready market leaders,” says Sumit Goel, Managing Partner – Healthcare, Praxis Global Alliance. “I am excited to work with the talented team and brilliant analysts in building the next wave of healthcare and pharma companies with the potential to transform patients’ lives.”

Welcoming Sumit, Aryaman Tandon, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Praxis Global Alliance, said, “Sumit’s experience and success as a management consultant bring a plethora of unique and valuable insight to Praxis’s healthcare team. We always strive to bring the best people with the best skillset into the Praxis advisory network. The company’s goal is to help clients in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector achieve superior healthcare outcomes by delivering better care. We are thrilled to have Sumit on the leadership team.”

About Praxis Global Alliance:

Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals.

Present in four locations in India and UAE, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.

About Sumit Goel:

Sumit is currently a Managing Partner with Praxis Global Alliance in healthcare and pharma practices. He is an accomplished and seasoned healthcare professional with over 16 years of experience. He has worked with KPMG, EY, and other private equity firms in various leadership roles. Sumit has co-authored multiple thought-leadership sector reports on varied topics related to re-imagining healthcare in partnership with FICCI and CII. Several business publications have carried his views on contemporary issues related to health.

He is an MBA from S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPIJMR), Mumbai, and also holds a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

For further information contact:

Parul Singhh

Head – Corporate Communications

Praxis Global Alliance

M: 7827944925