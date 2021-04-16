Tonya L. Johannsen has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

DALLAS, TX, April 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Tonya L. Johannsen has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As an Eastern New Mexico University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Spanish and language arts teacher education, Ms. Johannsen taught ninth grade English. After four years, Ms. Johannsen determined that she would either go to graduate school and advance into school administration or attend law school. Following her childhood dream, she pursued a career in law. When asked whether the transition from teacher to attorney was difficult, Ms. Johannsen responded that both professions require an ability to analyze and to explain complex concepts in a simple, understandable manner. As a talented communicator, Ms. Johannsen recognized that her ability to serve as a “storyteller” would stand her in good stead in both professions.

Upon obtaining a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Texas Tech University School of Law, Ms. Johannsen became a litigation equity shareholder of Winstead PC. She later served as partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and as general counsel for The Beck Group. While at The Beck Group she transformed, restructured and managed the in-house legal department for nine regions. Ms. Johannsen currently practices with Estes Thorne & Carr PLLC, a female-owned law firm.

In her current position, Ms. Johannsen specializes in construction law, financial institution representation, commercial litigation and focuses on business development. Her practice emphasizes risk mitigation, compliance, preparation of transactional documents and litigation for owners, contractors, subcontractors and architects as well as commercial litigation for financial institutions. In addition to her primary professional endeavors, Ms. Johannsen is a frequent speaker in her areas of expertise.

For her exemplary efforts in her career, Ms. Johannsen has been recognized among 100 Best Litigators by Dallas Business Lawyers, one of the Best Lawyers for Construction and Commercial Litigation by D Magazine and is a Fellow in the Construction Lawyers Society of America. She has also been recognized as one of the Top Legal Leaders for 2021 by American Lawyer and Corporate Counsel magazines. She was honored as a national Diversity Lawyers Counsel honoree and as one of the Top 50 General Counsel in Dallas. The Dallas Bar Association gave her the Inspiring Woman Award and she was named as the Outstanding Alumni Award from the Texas Tech School of Law.

In her community, Ms. Johannsen previously served two terms as the president of Victims Outreach and as the president of the board of directors of Bryan’s House. She is also active as a member of Attorneys Serving the Community. She was named Mother of the Year by Easter Seals in the “Hats Off to Mothers” event.

Ms. Johannsen has attributed her professional success to her adaptability during challenges in her career and her ability to not only assist her clients in identifying the desired outcome but also to create and to implement a strategic plan to accomplish the client’s goal. As an attorney, she strives to be thoughtful, creative and ethical with each client. Looking toward the future, Ms. Johannsen hopes to utilize her skills broaden her client base and to mentor young lawyers in her field.

