Skinny Performance WeightLoss Offers NationWide Service

Do not allow a plateau prevent losing weight fast. Anyone who researches weight loss likely runs into information about the dreaded weight loss plateau. After the quick weight loss and measurable results, the progress can slow down, and people can get stuck at a certain weight and do not lose any more weight. This is a frustrating effect called weight loss plateau. Simply, the body wants to store weight for energy instead of losing weight. Many factors influence a weight loss plateau including decreases in food intake because the body needs calories to burn calories so by not eating enough the body slows down its metabolic rate.

Weight loss plateaus when we want to lose weight fast can also be psychological. If one gets frustrated with a naturally-occurring plateau, it can be easy to cheat on the food and exercise plans which prevents someone from breaking through the weight loss plateau. Too often, people just think they can never lose more weight than their plateau and should just accept their fate. Not at SKINNY Performance and Weight Loss, we will not let you down, and we want you to tell us when experiencing the frustration of a weight loss plateau because after breaking past it and losing more weight, the overwhelming feeling of success provides the satisfaction to always keep healthy habits and stay empowered, long-term.

