Dr. Patrick Freeman has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

BUFFALO, NY, April 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dr. Patrick Freeman has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in history and psychology from Excelsior College, Dr. Freeman enrolled at the police academy and studied crime prevention with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While subsequently working as a campus police officer to help pay his student loans, he began working with students in broadcasting. Dr. Freeman eventually spoke to the general manager of a radio station about establishing a radio talk show.

Dr. Freeman began his career in radio in 1994, excelling in this field for 25 years. He has also authored articles for the Buffalo Criterion Newspaper for 20 years, in addition to being a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. In 2021, Dr. Freeman authored “The Art of the Interview Book I,” detailing eight interviews that he conducted over his lifetime.

Moreover, Dr. Freeman has found much success as the owner of the New York Chargers MFL in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the National Minor Football League, for which he has been additionally active as the senior vice president of business development. Civically, he previously worked as the president of the Greater Buffalo Sports and Entertainment Complex. Furthermore, Dr. Freeman will assist in the league’s expansion into Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya).

Dr. Freeman was recently presented with an honorary doctorate from Global Ovei Dei Seminary and University. He is also a Grand Lodge officer with the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of the State of New York, and life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. In addition to his primary professional duties, he also further flourished in building and redeveloping residential housing in Georgia. Dr. Freeman has presented a business plan to the city of Rochester to expand their existing sports and entertainment complex into a year round destination which would create more revenue for the city of Rochester.

