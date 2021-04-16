Attorney Mike Hancock Named Top Lawyer 2021 By Tampa Magazine in Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation for Plaintiffs

TAMPA, FL, April 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The team at Hancock Injury Attorneys are thrilled to announce that Attorney Mike Hancock has been named Top Lawyer 2021 by TAMPA Magazine, for not one, but two categories: Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation for Plaintiffs.

TAMPA Magazine’s Top Lawyer nomination is a peer-reviewed award. The magazine obtains a list of all attorneys from the Florida state bar, and reaches out to over 11,000 practicing attorneys in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties to nominate their peers for their exemplary work. Out of 87 different practice areas, surveys ask lawyers to nominate the highest level of ethical standards and professional excellence among the nominees.

In attorney Mike Hancock’s own words, “This award is an honor, and I am very thankful to all who have recognized my work. I could not have done this without the help of my team and the hard work they do everyday. We look forward to continuing serving those who have been injured by another’s negligence.”

More about Mike Hancock:



Attorney Mike Hancock graduated from the University of Florida, South Texas College of Law and is a second-generation Tampa native. He founded Hancock Injury Attorneys in 1996, after several years of handling claims for the insurance industry. With his experience in the insurance industry defending large companies and learning their tactics, attorney Mike Hancock has grown the firm with the mission of coming to the best possible outcome for those who have been injured due to another party’s negligence.

Among his other recognitions, Mike Hancock is also a “AV – Preeminent” rating by Martindale-Hubbell, Named one of Florida’s Super Lawyers, and was voted a Best Lawyer of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report

The team at Hancock Injury Attorneys also enjoys giving back to local organizations around the Tampa, Florida area. Attorney Mike Hancock and his team are Diamond Sponsors for the Community Food Pantry in Carrollwood, who strive to end the physical and emotional hunger of families in a dignified manner. He also contributes to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and gives an annual scholarship to a deserving student who works in addition to going to school. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the North Tampa Bar Association and was President of the organization in 2017 and 2018.