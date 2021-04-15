Irwin Paul Levin Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

IOWA CITY, IA, April 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Irwin Paul Levin with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Levin celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Now a professor emeritus of psychology and marketing, Dr. Levin enjoyed a wonderful career in academia that began in 1965 and spanned nearly five decades at the University of Iowa. His incredible teaching career included being promoted to a full professor in 1977, through which he was influential in the department and had the opportunity to serve as the director of the university honors program between 1986 and 1992. Additionally, Dr. Levin spent time overseas in a visiting professorship capacity at Tilburg University in the Netherlands during 1986 and the University of Rome during 2001.



Throughout his scholarly tenure, Dr. Levin was appointed to serve on the dean’s advisory committee at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business from 2003 to 2005. He was also appointed to the National Institutes of Health and Cognition and Perception Study Section Review Panel in 2004 and to the National Science Foundation Decision, Risk and Management Sciences Program from 2004 until 2006. A pioneer in his field, Dr. Levin developed new research methods for studying human judgment and decision-making. He also made significant advances in decision neuroscience. Other studies to his credit have focused on applications in such areas as consumer behavior.

Writing extensively, Dr. Levin is the author of both “Experimental Psychology: Contemporary Methods and Applications” and “Relating Statistics and Experimental Design: An Introduction.” He also contributed his insights in several textbooks and authored multiple scholarly journal articles, particularly regarding the decision-making of high-functioning adults on the autism spectrum in recent years. Dr. Levin served on several editorial boards as well, including for such journals as Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes between 1989 and 2007, and Judgement and Decision Making, 2008-2019.

Dr. Levin studied mathematics at the University of California at Los Angeles, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in 1960. Continuing his education, he earned both a Master of Art and a Doctor of Philosophy in psychology on campus in 1963 and 1965, respectively. Supporting his career for many years, Dr. Levin has been a member of the Society for Judgement and Decision Making. Dr. Levin notably served as the secretary-treasurer from 1993 until 1996 and the president between 1998 and 1999. Other memberships to his credit have included the Association for Consumer Research, the European Academy for Decision Making and Sigma Xi.

Having secured multiple grants from the National Science Foundation since 1977, Dr. Levin was also a Ray William Sherman research fellow at the Tippie College of Business. Selected for the M. L. Huit Faculty Award for contributions to university and community life, as well as for interaction with students by the University of Iowa in 1989, he later received a Regents Award for Faculty Excellence in 1998 and an Honors Program Faculty Award in 1999. A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Levin has been showcased in the 63rd through 70th editions of Who’s Who in America, as well as over a dozen editions of Who’s Who in Science and Engineering, Who’s Who in the Midwest and Who’s Who in the World.

