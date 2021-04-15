Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds and arrests two adolescents (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds and arrests two adolescents (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs seized about 1 kilogram of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about $270,000 at Hong Kong International Airport on April 12. Two adolescents involved in the case were arrested yesterday (April 13) and today (April 14).

Through risk assessment, Customs officers selected for inspection an air consignment, declared as containing pillows, snacks and clothes, from Canada. Upon examination, Customs officers found the batch of suspected cannabis buds concealed inside two pillows.

After follow-up investigation, Customs officers yesterday and today arrested two males, aged 15 and 16, suspected to be in connection with the case. Both of them have declared themselves to be students.

Investigation is ongoing.

Customs appeals to parents to keep an eye on their children’s friends in order to prevent children from taking part in drug trafficking activities under peer influence.

Customs also reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary returns. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Under the Ordinance, cannabis and tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC) are classified as dangerous drugs. Importation of products (including food or drinks) containing cannabis or THC into Hong Kong is prohibited unless the relevant provisions in the Ordinance are complied with. In order to avoid breaching the law inadvertently, special attention should be paid to the packaging labels of those products.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account ([email protected]).