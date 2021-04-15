Government approves stepping up of production of Remdesivir

The issue of availability of Remdesivir was reviewed by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State, For Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals& Fertilizers, Government of India in meetings with the all-existing manufacturers of the Remdesivir drug and other stakeholders on 12th and 13th April 2021, where decisions have been taken to increase production/supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.

The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month. Fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 Lakh vials /month to six manufacturers. Another 30 lakh vials/month production is lined up. This would ramp up the production capacity for manufacturing to around 78 lakh vials/month.

As an additional measure, Remdesivir, API and formulation were placed under Export ban on 11.04.2021by DGFT to increase the supply of Remdesivir in the Domestic Market. On Government intervention, Remdesivir supplies of approximately 4 lakh vials meant for Export is being diverted by manufacturers to fulfil domestic requirement. EOU/SEZ units are also being enabled to supply to the domestic market.

Manufacturers of Remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price to less than Rs 3500 by the end of this week, to support the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to Fight against COVID,

Manufactures of Remdesivir have been directed to give priority to fulfil hospital/institutional level supplies.

Enforcement Authorities of States and Central Govt. have been directed by DCGI to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is continuously monitoring the availability of Remdesivir.

