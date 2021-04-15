Burkholder Introduces New Plant Health Care Department

Plant health care is a complex science. We have developed program options, field personnel and equipment to deliver science based, state of the art programs to manage the problems caused by challenging weather patterns and new invasive insects and diseases, said owner, Barry Burkholder.

Starker Wright, the companys new Plant Health Care Manager noted that the environmental conditions of this year have made soil disease and pests a greater threat than usual.

He also mentioned the cicada emergence that will occur in June for the first time in 17 years, warning, this emergence alone is one of the most profound threats to landscape trees that any of us will experience.

The company is currently offering free consultations. The offer encourages Main Line residents to learn about their services while receiving an accurate diagnosis of their landscape plant health issues and exploring the programs that will protect families and pets from insects that bite, sting and can spread illness.

About Burkholder PHC



Burkholder PHC is a new branch of Burkholder Brothers Landscaping. The company emphasizes proper diagnosis and precise treatment with state-of-the-art, research-backed methods and equipment. The specialists are educated, trained, experienced, and certified to manage all insect and disease pests, soil chemistry, and plant physiological problems to deliver genuine, lasting results. Burkholder PHC has the resources necessary to deliver the attention to detail and professional care that every residents landscape deserves.

About Burkholder Brothers Inc.



Burkholder Brothers has been in business for 25 years and provides an all inclusive landscape business for Main Line Philadelphia residents. The company does all aspects of landscaping; from designing outdoor living areas, hardscapes and softscapes; to installing the various pieces of the design, such as patios, outdoor kitchens, and outdoor lighting; to finally maintaining the landscapes with comprehensive maintenance programs.

For more information regarding the new plant health care programs or Burkholder Landscapes other services, call (610) 624-8687 or visit the Burkholder website: www.BurkholderLandscape.com.

###