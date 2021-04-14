Spring Solo Exhibitions Open at The Center for Contemporary Art

“The Predictive Self1” by Andrew Werth

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – April 12, 2021 – PRLog — The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”) is pleased to announce the opening of four solo exhibitions beginning April 9th and remaining on view through June 5h.

Shalya Marsh: Fragments presents the work of ceramic artist Shalya Marsh (Morgantown, WV). Marsh received a BFA in ceramics from SUNY New Paltz and an MFA from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 2016. She is currently the Myers Foundation Fellow at West Virginia University and was named one of Ceramics Monthly’s 2018 Emerging Artists. In addition to a rich exhibition record, Marsh has augmented her studio practice through participation in workshops and residencies, including at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, a Kiln God Residency at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts, and the Lormina Salter Fellowship at Baltimore Clayworks.

Maxwell Mustardo: Deform Follows Defunction presents the work of ceramic artist Maxwell Mustardo (Pittstown, NJ). Mustardo received a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Art History and Theory from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 2017. Parts of his education occurred abroad- including studying industrial design at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, China in 2015. He has earned multiple awards for his work including an Award of Excellence from the James Renwick Alliance, an ARGUS grant for materials research, a Levine Endowment grant to study material culture in Japan & South Korea. He has been a resident artist at the Takaezu Studio, the Mendocino Art Center, the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, the Sonoma Community Center, & the New Harmony Clay Project.

Andrew Werth: Organic Abstractions features the paintings of artist Andrew Werth (Princeton Junction, NJ). After a first career as a software engineer, Werth, with formal degrees from Carnegie Mellon University in Computer Engineering and Information Networking, moved to Manhattan where he self-directed an arts education that drew from many of the arts institutions in New York City, including the School of Visual Arts, The New School, and the Art Students League. He returned to New Jersey in 2005 and has been exhibiting his philosophically- inspired “organized organic abstraction” paintings at galleries throughout the New Jersey / New York / Pennsylvania area for more than fifteen years.

Michael Wolf: Crossings is an installation by sculptor Michael Wolf (Berkeley Heights, NJ) that seeks to open a dialogue on the topics of emigration and immigration. Wolf’s artwork encompasses sculpture, installation, and drawing. Architectural spaces and forms inspire Wolf’s artwork. Using these forms as a metaphor for the human experience, his work explores the dichotomies of protection vs. vulnerability. Material integrity is an essential aspect of Wolf’s artwork. He chooses the materials for each work carefully so that it speaks to the essence of the piece. The artist uses wood, stone, metal, and gold leaf while incorporating technologies such as 3D printing creating contemporary art with an ongoing dialogue with history. He has received individual fellowship grants from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and the NJ State Council of the Arts and received the Power of Art Award, personally presented to him by Robert Rauschenberg.

