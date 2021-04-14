Dr. Victoria Mondloch selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP

Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch, Medical Director of Wisconsin Stem Cell LLC and President/Founder of Victoria J. Mondloch, MD, SC., was recently chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), for her influence, proficiency and dedication to the Healthcare Industry.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they have had on their industries. Furthermore, Dr. Mondloch will be honored for her 2020 selection as Empowered Woman of the Year and also for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP’s 2021Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC this December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Dr. Mondloch is being recognized for having over three decades of professional experience as a Physician practicing Women’s Health, Family Medicine, Preventive Health and Wellness for Women and Men. She is also a successful Author and Educator who empowers her patients to choose healthier options in order to lead a healthier lifestyle. She utilizes both traditional and integrative methods to enhance her patients’ course of treatment. Dr. Mondloch earned her MD from the Medical College of Wisconsin, did her internship in Internal Medicine and her residency in OB-GYN at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.

Her practice and areas of expertise include but are not limited to: practicing traditional and non-traditional Family Medicine with an emphasis on Wellness and Preventive Health, Bio-identical hormone balancing including female/male sex hormones, Adrenals, thyroid and insulin with diabetes prevention as well as diabetes management, in-Office laboratory services, in-office supplements, vitamins and essential oils and in-Office sports medicine/Chiropractor services including Sarapin trigger point injections for muscular pain and paresthesia or numbness caused by nerve entrapment to upper and lower extremities. Dr. Mondloch practices a multi-faceted approach to common diagnoses such as abnormal periods, PMS, uterine fibroids, endometriosis and ovarian cysts, using hormone balancing to help prevent surgery. Other common diagnoses that are routinely addressed include: fibrocystic breast disease, polycystic ovarian disease, migraines, hot flashes/night sweats, insomnia, urinary incontinence, vaginal atrophy, low libido, abdominal bloating, fibromyalgia, Heart palpitations, Fatigue, Constipation, Headaches, Acne, excess facial hair, sciatica, low back pain and Hair loss with in-office all natural hair care products that help stimulate hair follicles to regenerate new hair growth. Dr. Mondloch practices a patient-centric style of medicine, dedicated to educating and empowering her patients to help them understand their health and help them get off of medication and remain out of the healthcare system.

Throughout her remarkable career, Dr. Mondloch remains active in her community, and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. This year she will be considered for the International Healthcare Hero Award given by IAOTP. For 2020 she was featured on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square, NYC and was honored with the Empowered Woman Award. In 2019 she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and she was selected as Top Medical Director of the Year by IAOTP where she was honored at their Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP stated that “Choosing Dr. Mondloch for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Her abilities are exceptional and she has proved her expertise through her merits. We are proud to honor her life’s work in this way and we look forward to calling her name on stage at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.”

In addition to her successful career, Dr. Mondloch is also a sought-after speaker and published author. She is the author of 2 books: Blossoming; Becoming a Woman and Full Bloom: Perimenopause, Menopause, Post-Menopause and Beyond. Blossoming is a mother-daughter guide to the pitfalls of hormone imbalance in the adolescent female and how to recognize the signs and symptoms as well as how to work with your healthcare provider to check hormone levels and correct imbalances. Blossoming is the 1st of a 3 book female book series that is planned to address hormone imbalances in women of multiple ages and stages. Full Bloom is the 3rd of a 3 book female book series that is planned which addresses hormone imbalances in women going through the rollercoaster of symptoms and hormone imbalances of perimenopause and then the safety profile and multiple health advantages of continuing to balance hormones into a woman’s postmenopausal years. Dr. Mondloch’s 2nd book is for the multiple hormone pitfalls that accompany the menstruating female in her 20’s, 30’s and 40’s and her 4th book is for hormone balancing in men. Dr. Mondloch was also featured in a 10-week radio series on CUTV News Internet Radio regarding adolescent health and a 10-week Radio series on CUTV News Internet Radio to help promote Full Bloom, Perimenopause, Menopause and Beyond. Dr. Mondloch’s radio shows are archived on CUTV News Internet Radio by checking her website, victoriajmondlochmdsc.com and find her shows by date on the media page.

Moving forward, Dr. Mondloch has further expanded her practice to include the ability to more accurately target a patient’s specific organ systems and allow her patients own genetics to help guide their medical journey to wellness in a personalized and very individualized way. Dr. Mondloch has recently joined RHM or Regenerative Health Management as both a practicing MD but also as their national physician trainer. In this capacity, Dr. Mondloch hopes to participate in clinical research to help advance the world of women’s health.

Dr. Mondloch attributes her success to her perseverance, strength, her positive attitude and her passion for helping her patients. She has an in-office practice as well as a telemedicine preventive medical practice to offer medical advice to patients both in-office and remotely. When not working she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband and 3 highly successful adult daughters. For the future, she will continue to grow as a professional and wants to continue to make a difference in people’s lives anyway that she can.

For more information on Dr. Mondloch please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/victoria-mondloch-23b373/

To view her Video Biography please visit: https://youtu.be/DIv1ECq615A

