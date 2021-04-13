Ramadan will be Different this Year Says TGM Research Global Survey

Key findings from the survey include:



– 68% of Muslims had their Ramadan celebrations impacted due to COVID-19



– 94% claim that they will fast this year



– 2 out of 3 Muslims will increase their worship during Ramadan, focusing on self-reflection



– Almost 62% will use specific Muslim-oriented apps or websites during Ramadan to help them navigate this period



– Only 20% will definitely travel to their hometown to spend Ramadan with their family. If they do travel, 45% of these will likely postpone preparations until the last minute due to uncertainty



– 34% will spend more on Ramadan gifts this year



– 1 out of 4 will proactively seek Ramadan-oriented promotions and discounts

How Has Ramadan Changed During COVID-19?



We know we are not the only ones curious about this.To get to the root of this question, TGM has conducted the world’s most extensive Ramadan study, surveying over 9,612 Muslim believers across multiple regions, to understand the impact of changes.

Significant impact on social celebrations



The pandemic reshaped how the Muslim community prepares for, lives, and celebrates the holy month. In the face of the COVID pandemic, multiple traditional Ramadan activities will be affected this year. The majority of Muslims mostly miss Tarawih prayer (63%) and Iftar time (65%) with friends and relatives.

Private and faith celebrations unaffected



More than 90% of Muslims will be fasting this upcoming Ramadan. 63% claim they will increase their private worship.

General increase of Ramadan budget



Consumers are seeking additional opportunities, ready to spend more after one year of turbulence. The category impacted the most will be transportation. With all the restrictions in place, 28% will spend less on transportation-related expenses this Ramadan.

Less spending on travelling, more on food



Traditional gifts for Eid and food-related expenses will increase compared with the previous year. The TGM Ramadan International Survey reveals that nearly 40% of Muslims will spend more on food and drinks for Ramadan 2021.

When eating at home, more convenience this year.



Fewer meals are being prepared at homeas consumers increasingly seek convenience. 32% will be ordering food during Ramadan, with the mobile becoming the device of choice for food orders.

Optimism kicks in



The pandemic still dominates the global economic outlook heading into 2021. 2021 will be the year of transition. For many, it represents an opportunity to reset. According to the TGM Ramadan International Survey, 6 out of 10 people believe that 2021 will be muchbetter than 2020.

More detailed information about the survey results: https://tgmresearch.com/tgm-ramadan-global-survey-2021-infographic.html

METHODOLOGY / PROFILE



Online survey with 9,611 participants, in 17 countries, broken down into gender being Male 53%, and Female 47%. Muslim believers. Age groupings by 18-24 (25%), 25-29 (18%) 30-39 (32%), 40-50 (25%). Results were weighted to take country population structure aged between 18-50 into account. We surveyed only the part of the Muslim population that will be celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

