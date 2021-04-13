Joseph Leland Teerlink Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, April 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Joseph Leland Teerlink with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Teerlink celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A successful entrepreneur and businessman for decades, Mr: Teerlink began his career in 1962 as a Graphic Arts sales representative for the Eastman Kodak Co. selling Kodak products to the printing and publishing industry. In 1969 he left the Kodak Company to establish his own graphic arts supply company, Graphic Systems, Inc. from 1969 to 1982. Printers, publishers, and newspapers could now buy most of their supplies from one company. Teerlink established GSI Leasing Co. to provide financing for the printing equipment the company sold and also established Graphic Ink Co. which manufactures quality printing inks. Mr. Teerlink was invited to serve on the National Board of Directors for the Graphic Arts Equipment and Supply Dealers of America. In 1978 he was notably recognized as the Small Businessman of the Year for Utah by the Small Business Administration.

Mr. Teerlink later flourished in real estate, working as the director of leasing and acquisition and as a partner of Union Park Center Associates, who are real estate developers. The company built mid sized office buildings from 1982 to 2007. Mr. Teerlink served as President of the Utah Chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Office Parks, (NAIOP).

In 1982 Mr. Teerlink established with his son, Ben, an IT company, MOBILITY RE, a company that now creates, sells, and services data and information used nationally by many of the countries’ real estate brokerages and residential mortgage lenders. In 2013 Mr. Teerlink became a partner with his son, Steve, in GreenMaster Distributing, LLC, a company based in Salt Lake City, that has developed a lawn care product called Hing to Green that treats and cures a lawn Disease called Necrotic Ring Fungus, a devastating lawn disease. The product is now manufactured and distributed to lawn care companies throughout the Rocky Mountain Area.

During his career, Mr. Teerlink provided his experience as the Vice Consul to the Netherlands for Utah from 1977 to 1982. He was also recruited as a member of the active corps of executives for the Small Business Administration from 1977 to 1983. He earlier served as a co-founder and director of the Hope Living Center Foundation for Mothers and Children and was appointed to the board of directors of the American Red Cross of Salt Lake City and to the advisory board of the Utah Chapter of AA for treatment of young mothers.

Mr. Teerlink initially completed coursework at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City from 1953 to 1955. During this time, he enlisted in the Utah Air National Guard serving from 1954 to 1960. To support his professional endeavors, Mr. Teerlink has been a member of the National Federation of 1ndepcndel1t Business and the Printing Industry of America. He is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Club of the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, and also served on the Utah Board of the American Red Cross. In addition to his civic and business duties, he has served members of his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, each week, in a voluntary way, for sixty-five years. His wife, Leslie Dowdle Teerlink, has been his constant companion to help make all this possible and credits her for bringing love and gratitude to him and their family for a wonderful life well lived.

A celebrated Marquis listee, Mr. Teerlink has been featured in multiple editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the World, and Who’s who in Finance and Business.

