Gross Investigation Bureau Private Investigator Services Celebrates Crossing Two Decade Milestone Exceeding Client Expectations

When it’s time to hire a private investigator, being able to trust both their ability and ethics is an absolute must. Another key factor to consider is the amount of experience the private investigation firm has. In that spirit, New York City, New York-based Gross Investigation Bureau, LLC recently celebrated passing their 20-year anniversary in operation, building a remarkably positive reputation for leaving clients satisfied. The firm offers a wide range of investigation services for both organizations and individuals, all with the same skill, passion, and attention to detail.

“We have a very large range of capabilities to utilize for investigations from online tools and databases, all the way to in-person surveillance, interviews, and other methods,” commented Vlad Bratula, Director of Gross Investigation Bureau. “These are always performed professionally, and with confidentiality. We pride ourselves on being a private investigation firm that can absolutely be trusted.”

Some of the more popular with clients highlights offered by the bureau include due diligence, intellectual property theft investigations, incident investigations, financial investigations, insurance claims, all kinds of background investigations, de-bugging services, relationship investigations, and much more.

International investigation services are also offered, and the Gross Investigation Bureau website can be explored in both English and Russian.

For more information or to discuss a project be sure to visit https://grossinvestigationbureau.com.

About Gross Investigation Bureau

The Gross Investigation Bureau, dedicated to being the world’s premier private investigative agency, is based in New York City. The Bureau is staffed with a wide array of highly-skilled and multi-disciplined private investigators, surveillance agents, electronic technicians and analysts who support our most significant investigations with information research, collection and analysis.