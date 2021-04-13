“Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season” Comes to DVD in June

Join the Tanner, Fuller, Gibbler clan for another fun-filled season in Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s release of Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season , available on DVD June 8, 2021. Get set for 18 hilarious new episodes, featuring guest appearances by the original Full House cast. Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season will retail for $24.98 SRP ($29.98 in Canada). The fifth and final season of Fuller House will also be available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers on June 8.

Fuller House: The Complete Series , which includes all five seasons of the series, will also be available for fans to own on DVD for $99.99 SRP ($112.99 in Canada).

In the fifth and final season of Fuller House , the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie’s new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family, as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all the memories that have led them there. More life-defining moments await all the members of the Tanner household, as one of television’s favorite family comedies draws to a close. Viewers won’t want to miss the series’ heartwarming finale, as the beloved Tanner clan bids farewell after five entertaining seasons!

The series earned a 2018 Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program.

Fuller House is the continuation of the ‘90s ABC series Full House in which eldest daughter D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure, Full House , A Christmas Detour ) is now a veterinarian and recently widowed mother trying to raise three boys on her own. She is joined by her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin, Full House , Walt Before Mickey ) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber, Full House , The Skateboard Kid 2 ) and Kimmy’s teenage daughter Ramona (Soni Bringas), who move in to lend their support and help raise D.J.’s kids. Additional members from the Full House original cast make guest appearances throughout the series.

The original Full House , which centered around three grown men raising three girls in San Francisco, premiered in 1987 on ABC and became an instant hit with viewers. The family friendly series became a pop culture phenomenon. It was praised by fans for its wholesome comedy, lovable characters and valuable life lessons. It aired for eight successful seasons and later aired in syndication. Fuller House premiered on Netflix in February 2016.



18 EPISODES:

Season 5

1. Welcome Home, Baby to Be Named Later 10. If The Suit Fits 2. Hale’s Kitchen 11. Three Weddings and a Musical 3. Family Business 12. Cold Turkey 4. Mom’s Night Out 13 . College Tours 5. Ready Player Fuller 14 . Basic Training 6. The Mayor’s Bird 15. Be Yourself, Free Yourself 7. DJ’s Amazing 40 th Birthday Race 16. The Nearlywed Game 8. Four Dates with Kimmy Gibbler 17. Something Borrowed 9. A Modest Proposal 18. Our Very Last Show, Again

Digital

The fifth season of Fuller House will be available to own on Digital on June 8, 2021. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others.



The Basics Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season

Street Date: June 8, 2021 SRP: $24.98 / $29.98 (Canada) Running Time: 540 min. (feature) Configuration 2 DVD-9s Aspect Ratio: 16×9 Widescreen Audio: English (5.1) Subtitles: ESDH, French

Fuller House: The Complete Series

Street Date: June 8, 2021 SRP: $99.99 / $112.99 (Canada) Running Time: 2,250 min. Configuration 10 DVD-9s Aspect Ratio: 16×9 Widescreen Audio: English (5.1) Subtitles: ESDH, French

The Credits

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment’s physical and digital distribution businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.