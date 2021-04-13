Fujifilm launches instant camera instax mini 40

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce the launch of the “instax mini 40” (mini 40), which supports the mini-format film, on April 21, 2021. It will join the lineup of the “instax” series of instant cameras that allow users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing. The mini 40 comes in a classical camera design that is least affected by trends. It is the instax series’ new entry-model that has a presence but can easily blend in with a variety of fashion styles and shooting situations. The “CONTACT SHEET” mini-format instax film is also released on the same day, featuring text in orange to add a classical touch to a black frame, in a style that complements the mini 40. The design simulates a “contact sheet,” a bromide sheet printed with photos taken in films to check individual images.

The “instax” series of instant cameras, which is launched in 1998 and affectionately called “Cheki” in Japan, now has been used by especially young people in over 100 countries worldwide, including Europe, the United States, China and Southeast Asia. It is embraced by a large number of people not only for its ability to capture a precious moment and have a print-out on the spot, but also as a new tool of communication and self expression, conveying one’s sentiments visually. The mini 40 features the popular “Automatic Exposure” function, originally introduced to the instax mini 11, released in May 2020. The camera automatically optimizes the shutter speed, flash output and other settings according to a shooting condition, making it easy to take the perfect photo in bright outdoors on a sunny day or dark indoors alike. Users can also activate the “Selfie mode” for taking selfies and close-up shots with ease by pulling out the front edge of the camera’s lens after powering it on. The mini 40 is an instant camera with a simple and classical design which has a presence. The surface has a premium texture that sits comfortably in the hand, while the black-based body combines silver frames as a design feature. The attention to detail has perfected the sophisticated design.

A black camera case with a stitching detail and a shoulder strap is released at the same time. It has been designed to complement mini 40’s texture and silver frame looks.

Fujifilm will continue to expand the world of the “instax” instant photo system, which allows people across the globe to “enjoy printing photos as they take them”.

The instax series of instant cameras is promoted under the global tagline, “Don’t just take, give,” to communicate the unique value of instax prints. In 2020, instax was promoted through social media and other channels by advocating how the cameras can be enjoyed even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, depicting the brand’s five key attributes, “FUN,” “SELF-EXPRESSION,” “CREATIVITY,” “GENEROCITY” and “INCLUSIVITY.” In January 2021, Fujifilm started to offer “give squad” contents on its official Instagram account. These contents introduce people around the world who communicate their thoughts and sentiments in various expressions and demonstrate creativity with a fresh sense of values. Among a diverse range of creators featured from around the world include “Renata, preserving her indigenous roots and the native language of Quechua through music,” “Sevy, communicating with the world through paintings instead of words,” and “Wendy, creating inclusivity in the avant-garde makeup world.” Special website

The mini 40 will be heavily promoted with the tagline of “Give your take” online, on social media and in stores, encouraging people to “make a statement with their style”.

1. Product name

(1) Instant camera “instax mini 40”

(2) Mini-format film “CONTACT SHEET”

2. Release date (1) Instant camera “instax mini 40” April 21, 2021

(2) Mini-format film “CONTACT SHEET” April 21, 2021

3. Price Open price for both (1) and (2) * Open price also for the camera case with a shoulder strap

4. Main features

(1) “instax mini 40” ① Premium design with attention to details The mini 40 comes in a simple and classical design which has a presence. The surface has a premium texture that sits comfortably in the hand, while the black-based body combines silver frames as a design feature to achieve a sophisticated appearance. ② “Automatic Exposure” function for attaining optimum exposure settings for any scenes The mini 40 delivers beautiful photos, correctly exposed to the main subject and the background even indoors or in low lights, producing high-quality instax prints.

③ “Selfie Mode” for taking selfies and close-ups with ease Users can activate the Selfie Mode with ease for taking selfies and close-up shots by pulling out the front edge of the camera’s lens after powering it on.