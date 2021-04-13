Dr. Faheem Inayatali has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

HOUSTON, TX, April 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dr. Faheem Inayatali has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After receiving a Bachelor of Science in psychology and biology from the University of Houston, a Doctorate of Optometry from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University, Dr. Inayatali began his career as the founder and chief executive officer of the Eye Center of Houston. Driven by a desire to help his patients understand the importance of eyesight to overall health, he approaches treatment with holistic care options, which includes nutrition and general wellness and is attaining a Master in Public Health from Harvard University for formalized training. In addition to his practice, Dr. Inayatali also established Eye-Give-Sight, a nonprofit organization through which he serves as chief medical officer to serve indigent populations. Moreover, he founded Dry Eye & Specialty Center for treating highly complex cases and is running clinical trials for establishing profound evidence for groundbreaking dry eye protocols.

Dr. Inayatali developed his nonprofit organization in order to provide a space for people in need of eye care services, intentionally ensuring that the organization offered more than government-assisted practices in order to bridge the gap in disadvantaged communities. Looking toward the future, he hopes to utilize his surgical training to develop health clinics South America to perform necessary glaucoma laser procedures. As a respected voice in his field, Dr. Inayatali has also consulted and lectured extensively on practice management and specialty care.

For his effort in his career, Dr. Inayatali was awarded with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and featured as the National Small Business Administration Success Story. His practice received the 2020 Cooper Vision’s Best Practice Award and has been one of the highest rated eye care facilities in Texas. In order to remain aware of new developments in the field, Dr. Inayatali achieved additional board certification and maintains professional affiliations with Vision Source and the American Society of Optometric Surgeons.

Throughout the course of his career, Dr. Inayatali has attributed his professional success to his drive for continuous education and knowledge. He has always envisioned making an impact on a sizeable scale across the globe. Moving forward, Dr. Inayatali plans to exponentially expand his nonprofit organization and would like to consult and train future healthcare professionals to ultimately impact their own local communities.

