Audra A. Curry has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

MURFREESBORO, TN, April 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Audra A. Curry has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Supported by decades of professional excellence, Ms. Curry has found success as the president of the Learning Academy Inc. since 2013. From 1994 to 2013, she held the positions of the district manager, the area coordinator, the director and the assistant director of Tots Landing Learning Centers. Notably, Ms. Curry specializes in early childhood education services.

Passionate in her career pursuits, Ms. Curry finds it rewarding to be able to make a difference in the lives of children and families. Prior to embarking upon her professional journey, she pursued an education at Middle Tennessee State University, from which she obtained a Bachelor of Science in business education in 1992. In order to remain aware of developments in her field, Ms. Curry holds her professional affiliations with a number of relevant organizations, including the National Association for the Education of Young Children and Alpha Kappa Psi.

Named as the Sunday School Teacher of the Year by District Denomination, Mrs. Curry’s company was likewise presented with the Best of Hendersonville Award in 2019. Beyond her primary endeavors, she volunteers at the Church of the Nazarene. Looking toward the future, Ms. Curry intends to expand her business to more locations and to continue to fostering a nurturing environment for her employees.

