Introducing the “Smart” Skin Lotion: CURECODE Double Barrier Cream

Dr. Raymond Labs, K-Beauty’s leading brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare with a focus on dry, sensitive and combination skin types has spent several years developing and launching CURECODE Double Barrier Lotion, K-Beauty’s “smart” moisturizer with the patented super ceramide formula with Neuromide and triple-biotics, formulated to help the healing properties with the skin’s biome for calming and skin barrier restoration.

“While proper hydration is crucial to restoring the skin barrier to a healthy level and maintaining it, our team have been aiming to produce a moisturizer that works with the skin’s own built-in restorative processes in order to help the restoration process in skin more quickly and to deliver it in such a way that the skin itself believes the ceramides being absorbed are already a part of itself.

CURECODE Double Barrier Lotion contains an arsenal of intensive skin care ingredients, including patented Neuromide is formulated to work on calming skin irritation. Ceramide NP also added actually helping the skin into believing its healthy and building itself up the way a strong skin barrier does. St. John’s Wort and a blend of skin nourishing oils like sunflower boost the skin’s nutrient levels while helping to calm and hydrate. A blend of probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics also improve the skin biome’s condition to maintain a healthy pH.

More information on CURECODE Double Barrier Lotion, a complete ingredients list and more CURECODE products can be found on the product’s webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.