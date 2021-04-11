Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh calls for celebrating the “Teeka Utsav” by facilitating vaccination for eligible

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today called for celebrating the “Teeka Utsav” by facilitating vaccination among those who require it and who are entitled to receive the jab in the current phase of the vaccination drive.

Speaking in a Virtual discussion on the occasion of “Teeka Utsav” today, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also an eminent medical professional and Diabetologist, dwelt at length on India’s fight against COVID and the optimum way to respond to the “new normal” as an individual and as a community.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, while as responsible citizens, it is the obligation of each one of us to act as a catalyst in the Vaccination Drive, at the same time it is also our social responsibility to help our friends and acquaintances to overcome unwarranted apprehensions about COVID. He said, particularly those who have recovered from COVID should take upon themselves the responsibility to spread awareness about the disease because the narration of their first-hand experience can be more effective in reducing the stigma and many myths.

Reiterating the four-point Mantra spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, based on (i) each one – vaccinate one, (ii) each one – treat one, (iii) each one – save one, and (iv) setting up micro-containment zones, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the next four days, the drive has to be carried out at multiple levels including personal level, social level and administrative level. Nevertheless, he hastened to add that even after the vaccination, self-discipline has to be maintained to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Based on several reports and research papers, Dr Jitendra Singh said, even if one has gone through an episode of COVID and recovered from it, there is still need to continue the guard and follow the same guidelines without being complacent by the thought that one has developed antibodies and there is no need for precautions. He said, the medical fraternity is still in the process of learning more about the disease and only long-term follow-up will answer all the questions. Meanwhile, even though antibodies might have developed after the episode of COVID, there is not enough evidence to claim that re-infection is totally ruled out, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the importance of preventive and promotive behaviour which has got reaffirmed in the social psyche following the COVID experience, will have a larger implication on individual well-being, because it will also serve to protect from many a lifestyle disease. He said, the importance of a disciplined lifestyle with a balanced healthy diet, regular physical activity, etc, which has been re-imposed by the COVID will also help as a prevention against many a modern day diseases such as Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Heart disease, etc.

