SENA LAUNCHES FIRST MULTI-SPORT BLUETOOTH SMART HELMET, MEET RUMBA

Sena Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Bluetooth® communication solutions for the powersports and outdoor sports markets, is excited to announce the launch of the Rumba multi-sport Bluetooth® helmet . Rumba is designed for bicyclists, skaters, and anyone looking for some casual street-style and tech along with their protection. Rumba features Sena’s communication technology built directly into the helmet allowing for 2-way Bluetooth intercom as well as smartphone pairing for music, GPS, phone calls and more.

STREET-STYLE PLUS INNOVATIVE FEATURES

Rumba is certified for use by both cyclists and skaters, the Rumba features Sena’s proven communication tech built into the helmet, allowing riders to stay connected on the ride. Rumba features helmet to helmet intercom as well as the ability to pair a smartphone to listen to music, GPS, take phone calls, and more. Key features of the Rumba multi-sport Bluetooth® helmet:

2-way HD Intercom (0.25 mi range)

Integrated speakers & mic

Smartphone connectivity

Certified for both cyclists and skaters

Vents for maximum airflow

Spin lock sizing adjuster

CE EN 1078, CPSC 1203, & ASTM F1492-08

2-WAY BLUETOOTH HD INTERCOM

Rumba offers seamless helmet to helmet intercom allowing riders to communicate using their normal speaking voice at a range of 400 m (0.25 mi). The helmet offers up to 8 hours of talk time on one charge in order to keep users covered throughout their ride. Rumba’s Bluetooth intercom function operates independently of data or cell service.

BARELY THERE TECHNOLOGY

Rumba was designed with subtle technology that is nearly undetectable from the outside of the helmet. The helmet’s audio system consists of a two-button control and integrated speakers and microphone. The two-button control is located on the left side of the helmet, and operates functions like volume adjustment, intercom pairing, and phone pairing. The speakers and microphone are built into the interior of the helmet. The audio system provides more than just a way to communicate. By pairing your smartphone to the Rumba via Bluetooth® 4.1 connectivity, you can listen to music, hear GPS navigation, and even take phone calls all through the helmet.

DESIGNED FOR COMFORT & SAFETY

Rumba sports numerous vents on its shell, enabling airflow that keeps your head cool. An adjustable nylon chin strap couples with the spin-lock sizing adjuster to comfortably fit and stabilize the helmet on your head. This smart helmet features dual-certification by CPSC and ASTM, making it suitable for use by bicyclists and skaters alike.

NOW AVAILABLE

The Rumba is available in matte black in sizes Medium and Large. The Rumba is available for $99 USD and €119 EUR (incl. VAT) on BuySena.com and BuySena.eu and will soon be available on Amazon .

MEDIA CONTACT

Lesley Suppes – Terra Public Relations

lesleys@terrapublicrelations.com

About Sena Technologies

Established in 1998, Sena Technologies, Inc. is the leading innovator in the motorcycle and outdoor sports communication market. After long standing success producing enterprise level Bluetooth® networking products, Sena released our first Bluetooth intercom headset for motorcyclists in 2010: the SMH10. Sena has continued to lead the category by developing innovative motorcycle and outdoor sport communications devices, including intercoms with integrated cameras, smart helmets, Mesh intercom technology, and a variety of software and apps which power and control the hardware.

In addition to and as a result of producing technically innovative products for enthusiasts, Sena has come to be the Bluetooth communication supplier of choice for the industry’s leading motorcycle and helmet OEMs. Leveraging our longstanding design and development expertise, Sena has partnered with many other manufacturers to bring Bluetooth communication to a wide variety of brands and retailers. Sena’s products are offered worldwide through its global network of distributors, retailers and OEM partners.

With 20 years of technical development experience behind us, Sena continues to produce innovative communication solutions for 2-wheel and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. We now look forward to satisfying the needs of our customers and partners through the next 20 years and beyond.