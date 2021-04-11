Nokia launches the next evolution of its Wavence 5G microwave transport portfolio

Nokia today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of industry-leading mobile transport products with a new range of indoor and outdoor solutions for Communications Service Providers and enterprises. Nokia’s expanded Wavence portfolio provides a complete microwave solution for all use cases covering short-haul, long-haul, E-Band, and SDN delivering cost-effective high-capacity ultra-broadband transceivers to support operators with 5G networks.

Nokia is releasing two compact Split Mount solutions for 5G backhauling enabled by the new MSS-E and MSS-HE indoor units. These are compact, cost-optimized units that are the smallest on the market and provide high scalability and high throughput. The units can also handle a wide temperature range spanning -40 degrees to 65 degrees Celsius. This is achieved without fans and improves reliability and decreases the need for periodic maintenance.

Nokia is also introducing a full outdoor nodal configuration which includes a new ultra-compact module called a Networking Interface Module (NIM). The NIM can be used equally for new deployments or upgrades to the installed UBT base. This flexible, zero-footprint solution can be easily plugged onto a standard Ultra-Broadband Transceiver (UBT) to enhance its outdoor capabilities, offering multiple directions, multiple interfaces, and carrier aggregation. One NIM attaches to all UBT types, specifically UBT-m (80GHz), UBT-T (Twin), UBT-S (Single).

Nokia’s new range also provides enhanced security protection via the encryption on 5G microwave radios as well as readiness for FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) certification and encryption.

The comprehensive Wavence portfolio provides best-in-class microwave in traditional bands (6-42 GHz), and E-Band (80 GHz) leveraging Nokia Bell Labs innovation. It provides the maximum efficiency thanks to 100 percent Carrier Aggregation, including for all 5G backhaul use cases across different frequency bands.

Giuseppe Targia, VP Mobile Networks Microwave & Custom Solutions Business Unit at Nokia, said: “These new products further enhance Nokia’s industry-leading Wavence portfolio and highlight our leadership in packet microwave and in both the short-haul and long-haul segment. Wavence’s full-packet architecture and its industry-leading innovations both in E-Band and traditional bands are key to delivering effective 5G mobile transport.”