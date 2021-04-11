HIV Treatment, HIV Transmission & Prevention, HIV Doctor Vinod

In HIV prevention and management, HIV therapy is becoming increasingly relevant. Though HIV therapy assists pregnant women in taking care of themselves while reducing the risk of infection spreading to the foetus. HIV therapy, on the other hand, assists patients in properly managing their disease while also preventing the spread of infection.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Also Known as The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Induces HIV Infection in Humans, Which Can Lead to Acquired Immuno-Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) (AIDS). HIV destroys the patient’s immune system, rendering them unable to resist the virus, resulting in infection. If the patient’s immune system deteriorates, the likelihood of opportunistic infection rises, and the patient develops recurrent infections. Furthermore, since it is the immune system that holds a balance on the malignant cells in the body, the risk of cancer increases dramatically.

Groups at High Risk

While HIV can affect anyone, some groups are at a higher risk than the general population. These people should take extra care of themselves and take adequate precautions to avoid contracting HIV. The following are some of the high-risk groups:

Professionals in Medicine: Contaminated blood has been identified as one of the most powerful sources of transmitting not only HIV but also other pathological diseases among health care workers. As a result, medical practitioners should be well-versed in how to avoid the spread of this infection.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. These people are at a high risk of contracting HIV. Lesbian and bisexual females are at a higher risk of contracting HIV than the other categories.

Female sex workers are at a particularly high risk of contracting HIV. In developed countries, the danger is much greater. Globally, 13.5 percent of female sex workers are HIV positive, but the risk rises to 30 percent when the geographic area is narrowed down to Asia.

People who have a lot of contact with sex workers and engage in unprotected sexual activity are more likely to contract HIV.

HIV Infection Causes

HIV infection can be caused by a variety of factors, but the most common is exposure to HIV virus via bodily fluid. AIDS is not spread through the air, water, shaking hands, kissing, dancing with an infected individual, or embracing.

Counselling for HIV/AIDS

HIV infection, also known as AIDS, is not only an illness, but also a social stigma in our culture. People are afraid to talk about it, and some even avoid going to the doctor because they are concerned about protecting their privacy. To summarise, HIV is a disease that affects the patient’s physical as well as psychological health.

PEP therapy is a lifesaving therapy for people exposed to HIV and prevents from becoming HIV positive. The therapy is started within 72 hours of possible exposure. HIV is a disease which cannot be cured at all, but early treatment for it can give better survival chances and patient can be prevented from getting secondary infections including TB, Hepatitis A, B or any other life threating diseases and opportunistic infections. When the patient is HIV infected it is the immune system which goes weak and the patient falls very sick, so it is Important to Start Early Treatment In HIV.

