DMAX Foundation Announces 2021 Leadership Award

DMAX Foundation has announced the 2021 DMAX Foundation Leadership Awardee: Courtney Billington, President, Neuroscience, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a member of the Janssen Americas Leadership Team. In this role, Courtney leads the Neuroscience business in providing innovative treatments and services for patients living with serious mental illness and partners with Research & Development and other strategic functions to advance the Janssen portfolio of treatments, with a focus on schizophrenia and treatment-resistant depression. Previously, Courtney was Vice President, Janssen Supply Chain where he was responsible for the global manufacturing and supply management of all Janssen bio-pharmaceutical brands. Over the course of Courtney’s 30-year career with the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, he has held globally diverse, strategic leadership roles in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device sectors.

Courtney is an active member of numerous organizations designed to support leadership development and advancement. Courtney earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in General Engineering Management from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Mr Billington will be awarded at DMAX Foundation’s nationwide, virtual event Racism and Mental Health: Conversations that Matter, April 22, 2021 [5:30 PM – 6:30 PM VIP Networking; 6:30PM – 8:30 PM Program]

“We are honored to choose Courtney Billington as our 2021 DMAX Foundation Leadership Awardee. Courtney is a renowned and inspirational leader, committed to helping develop leaders, who has helped advance the support and care of people with serious mental health challenges. There is no more fitting nomination for the DMAX Foundation 2021 Leadership Award this year.” Laurie Burstein-Maxwell, DMAX Executive Director.

ABOUT DMAX FOUNDATION. DMAX Foundation is a non-profit organization in the Philadelphia region founded by Laurie and Lee Maxwell. DMAX Foundation provides respite for college students suffering anxiety, stress and depression through programs that emphasize the support of peers in healing. DMAX Clubs are the Foundation’s signature program, and serve students aged 17-25 on college campuses who feel they are struggling with isolation and loneliness. There are now ten DMAX Clubs established, embracing the needs of over 250-300 students during each academic year.

